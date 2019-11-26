Siyata Mobile Wins Minimum $1.8 MM Tender to Equip Taxis with CP250 In-Vehicle Smartphone

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received an additional purchase order from a leading taxi technology distributor for a minimum of $1.8M CDN. The customer will equip its taxis with the Company’s innovative 4G/LTE CP250 in-vehicle smartphone, with potential to increase the order by an additional 50%.



The CP250 will be installed in taxis utilizing the RS232 IO port to connect to an external printer and allows the CP250 to be the central IoT device for Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), taxi fleet management, navigation and also fare management. Other features supported by the CP250 include vehicle monitoring and vehicle availability, all while communicating via its carrier-grade PoC solution.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile commented, “This additional purchase order is a strong validation of the importance of a streamlined device to be the backbone of communications within a commercial vehicle and in this case a taxi. With the CP250, taxi drivers can access all their necessary apps and equipment on a single all-in-one device, with instant communication and dispatch, navigation and most importantly for taxis, fare management.”

The Company will begin delivery of the CP250 in Q4 2019.

About the CP250

The CP250 is the first and only LTE, all-in-one fleet communications device for voice, push-to-talk-over-cellular (PoC), navigation, data applications, built in camera, DVR, credit card processing and more. The tablet-based design which can be easily installed into the dash or windshield makes it the ideal choice for professional drivers of lighter, commercial vehicles such as taxis, tourism vans and delivery trucks who also wanted the added safety of an in-vehicle camera and digital video recording.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Arlen Hansen

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



