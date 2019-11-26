Protective Clothing Market Size to Hit $12.95 billion by 2026

Rise in demand from end-user industries, stringent government regulations, and surge in investments in research and development activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global protective clothing market. Market across North America contributed for the highest market revenue share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective clothing industry contributed $7.98 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.95 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019–2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, competitive scenario, key winning strategies, and market size & estimates.

Increase in demand from end-user industries, stringent government regulations, and rise in investments in research and development activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global protective clothing market. Whereas, high cost related to manufacturing hampers market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities in the market.

Request Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

Based on material type, the market is segmented into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters and others. The aramid & blends and polyolefin & blends segments together held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market share. Furthermore, these segments would continue to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is divided into thermal, mechanical, chemical, radiation and others. The radiation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, the research bifurcates the market into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement & military, firefighting and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed for the highest market revenue share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global protective clothing market, and will continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Do Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/371

The leading market players analyzed in the report include 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., Cetriko, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Ballyclare Limited, Glen Raven, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, and Teijin Limited.



Related Report:

Rubber Hose Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Purging Compound Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Propylene Carbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.