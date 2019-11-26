Olympusat Picks Up Three 2019 Telly Awards for Palm Beach Promotional Videos

Led by CEO Tom Mohler, Olympusat won a Silver award, in the General-Promotional category for its video “Discover World World-Class Culture” and two Bronze awards—one in the General-Promotional category and another in the Craft-Videography/Cinematography category for “Discover World World-Class Biking”. Both videos are produced in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council as part of its broader mission to promote the area as a prime tourist destination.

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympusat, Inc., a leader in the television and media space with its extensive portfolio of HD English- and Spanish-language television networks, Spanish-language programming, award-winning original content, announced that it took home three awards at the 40th Annual Telly Awards, a highly respected international competition honoring excellence in content across all screens.

Led by CEO Tom Mohler, Olympusat won a Silver award, in the General-Promotional category for its video “Discover World-Class Culture” and two Bronze awards—one in the General-Promotional category and another in the Craft-Videography/Cinematography category for “Discover World-Class Biking”. Both videos are produced in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council as part of its broader mission to promote the area as a prime tourist destination.

“These awards really exemplify the extent to which Olympusat’s creative team welcomes the challenge of producing high-quality film and video content with each project we work on time and time again,” said Vice President of Creative Service and Post Production Shawn Copenhaver, who also directed both videos. “These awards are particularly gratifying considering Olympusat competed with more than 12,000 entries from the U.S. and the rest of the world.”

The Telly Awards recognize outstanding local, regional, cable TV commercials, film productions, and web commercials. This year’s competition also featured an increased focus on innovative new platforms like VR and social video as well as branded content. Award winners represent the best work from the most highly regarded advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video producers.

“The partnership with Olympusat, the Tourist Development Council, and our Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission has continued to exceed all expectations,” Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Glenn Jergensen said. “Together we’ve created award-winning videos for The Palm Beaches Television Channel, allowing viewers to experience and discover The Palm Beaches in a very special way.”

This year’s wins mark the third time Olympusat’s successful working relationship with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council has resulted in multiple Telly awards. The company also won awards in 2016 for cinematography, editing and film/video and in 2018 for cinematography and travel/tourism.

About Olympusat, Inc.

Based in West Palm Beach, Fla., Olympusat, Inc. is a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its HD Spanish-language and English-language premium television networks. It is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services with offerings that include the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, Ultra HD Plex, Faith & Family Suite and SVOD Suites representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Content is comprised of original productions, dubbed content from Europe and Asia, and licensed in-language content from the U.S., Spain and Latin America. Olympusat provides Spanish dubbing services in its Mexico City facilities for the U.S. and Latin American Hispanic market. Recently, Olympusat launched VEMOX™, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution available for download on Apple Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

About Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council

The Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners. The TDC has the responsibility for oversight of four agencies, which include Discover The Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. It also has oversight over convention center operations and four funding programs, which include Special Projects and the Beach Programs. The agencies help market and promote all of The Palm Beaches.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, IFP, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.

