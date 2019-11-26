Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships and tanker vessels, today reported a net loss of $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million for the same period of 2018. The loss for the third quarter of 2019 includes $17.4 million of impairment charges for one vessel, while the loss for the third quarter of 2018 includes $4.8 million of impairment charges for one vessel.



Voyage and time charter revenues were $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in size of the Company’s fleet following the acquisition of the tanker vessel “Blue Moon” in August 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, amounted to $19.8 million, compared to a net loss of $52.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $17.7 million of impairment charges for two vessels, while the loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $20.4 million of impairment charges for two vessels and $16.7 million of aggregate loss on sale of seven vessels. Voyage and time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, amounted to $16.3 million, compared to $19.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

As of November 25, 2019, the Company had 49,021,001 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 25, 2019) Performance Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel Gross Rate

(USD Per

Day) Com* Charterers Delivery Date to

Charterers** Redelivery Date to

Owners*** Notes BUILT CAPACITY 3 Aframax Tanker Vessels BLUE MOON Spot 3.75 % Lukoil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 27-Aug-19 - - - 2011 104,623DWT BRIOLETTE - - - - - - - 2011 104,588DWT VIRGO SUN - - - - - - - 1 2007 115,577DWT 1 Panamax Container Vessel PAMINA $ 8,800 5.00 % Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd. 5-May-19 27-Sep-19 2 2005 5,042TEU DOMINGO $ 10,500 3.50 % CMA CGM 3-Apr-19 22-Oct-19 $ 10,500 3.50 % 22-Oct-19 15-Jan-20 3 2001 3,739TEU 1 Post - Panamax Container Vessel PUCON $ 19,500 3.75 % Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd. 27-Jun-19 10-Sep-19 $ 24,000 3.75 % 10-Sep-19 18-Nov-19 4 2006 6,541TEU ROTTERDAM $ 20,500 3.75 % Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd. 25-Jul-19 6-Oct-19 $ 25,000 1.25 % Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. 10-Oct-19 29-Dec-19 - 28-Jan-20 2008 6,494TEU * Total commission paid to third parties. ** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. *** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Expected date of delivery to the Company by the end of January 2020. 2 "Pamina" sold and delivered to her new owners on October 1, 2019. 3 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 85 days. 4 "Pucon" sold and delivered to her new owners on November 21, 2019.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars): Voyage and time charter revenues $ 6,250 $ 5,229 $ 16,266 $ 19,489 Voyage expenses 761 409 1,363 1,044 Vessel operating expenses 2,886 2,914 8,716 12,641 Net loss (18,082 ) (6,255 ) (19,829 ) (52,500 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 4.6 4.2 4.2 7.1 Number of vessels 5.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 Ownership days 425 388 1,149 1,939 Available days 425 377 1,149 1,916 Operating days 375 365 1,071 1,809 Fleet utilization 88.2% 96.8% 93.2% 94.4% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 12,915 $ 12,785 $ 12,970 $ 9,627 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 6,791 $ 7,510 $ 7,586 $ 6,519 * Number of vessels excludes vessels that the Company has contracted to purchase but have not been delivered to the Company as at September 30, 2019.

_____________________

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our voyage and time charter revenues, less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage (spot) charters, time charters and bareboat charters).



(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for containership capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

(See financial tables attached)

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Voyage and time charter revenues $ 6,250 $ 5,229 $ 16,266 $ 19,489 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 761 409 1,363 1,044 Vessel operating expenses 2,886 2,914 8,716 12,641 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 1,053 956 2,793 4,055 Management fees 47 - 47 - General and administrative expenses 1,966 1,851 5,430 5,710 Impairment losses 17,434 4,762 17,694 20,388 Loss on vessels' sale - 21 - 16,700 Foreign currency gains (22 ) (1 ) (17 ) (34 ) Operating loss $ (17,875 ) $ (5,683 ) (19,760 ) (41,015 ) OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (253 ) (581 ) (253 ) (11,520 ) Interest income 46 9 184 35 Total other expenses, net $ (207 ) $ (572 ) (69 ) (11,485 ) Net loss $ (18,082 ) $ (6,255 ) $ (19,829 ) $ (52,500 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (6.45 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 32,391,860 10,253,485 25,310,075 8,141,811 UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (18,082 ) $ (6,255 ) $ (19,829 ) $ (52,500 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,082 ) $ (6,255 ) $ (19,829 ) $ (52,500 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,499 $ 10,493 Vessels held for sale, net 28,876 - Advances for vessel acquisitions and other vessels' costs 2,016 - Vessels, net 67,229 85,870 Other fixed assets, net 990 998 Other assets 6,825 2,725 Total assets $ 113,435 $ 100,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 16,333 $ - Other liabilities 2,100 4,510 Total stockholders' equity 95,002 95,576 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,435 $ 100,086 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Cash used in Operating Activities $ (3,245 ) $ (295 ) $ (3,889 ) $ (837 ) Net Cash provided by / (used in) Investing Activities (22,146 ) 19,836 (21,705 ) 92,840 Net Cash provided by / (used in) Financing Activities 16,148 (37,447 ) 22,600 (92,989 )

Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-216-600-2400 Email: izafirakis@pshipping.com Website: www.pshipping.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net



