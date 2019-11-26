Bombardier Reinforces Commitment to Environment and Receives First Shipment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Montreal

Avfuel Corporation supplied inaugural shipment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be deployed to Bombardier customers upon aircraft delivery

Shipment represents another step in Bombardier’s commitment to secure long-term SAF supply, a key pillar of working toward a sustainable future for business aviation

Bombardier has used SAF for aircraft demonstration purposes in the U.S. and internationally since 2017

Bombardier continues to play a leading role in the industry-wide commitment to addressing climate change by reducing CO 2 emissions

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that it received an inaugural shipment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Montreal facilities, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable flying. This step is the first in the company’s plan to secure long-term partnerships with fuel suppliers to deploy SAF to all of its facilities as worldwide supply becomes more readily available.



“We stand behind our commitment to help promote the increased use of SAF throughout the industry,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. “Today, we are proud to offer it for the first time at one of our Canadian facilities and it’s only the beginning. Bombardier is working toward ensuring that the use of these fuels becomes a standard in our day-to-day operations as we do our part to reduce CO 2 emissions worldwide and meet the longstanding industry climate pledge.”

Since 2017, Bombardier has leveraged a supply of SAF for use during demonstration flights at its Hartford, CT, facility, home to the company’s customer demonstration operations. In addition, Bombardier flies its entire fleet of demonstration aircraft into major airshows and events to raise industry awareness and to demonstrate that SAF can become a mainstream, drop-in alternative to traditional jet fuel for general aviation aircraft. The company has actively participated in industry events promoting the use of SAF as a regular part of flying business aircraft, notably in Van Nuys, CA, and Farnborough, UK, and most recently at NBAA where SAF was available not just for flying in, but also on-site at the static display for aircraft to fly home.

In 2009, the business aviation community developed an aggressive program in support of ICAO targets and committed to contributing to the overall aviation goals. To this end, it committed to specific targets which include carbon-neutral growth by 2020; an improvement in fuel efficiency by 2% per year from 2010 until 2020; and a reduction in total CO 2 emissions of 50% by 2050 relative to 2005. Bombardier plays a leading role in the industry-wide commitment to tackling climate change, and in collaboration with organizations across the industry, such as the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), has designed a path to achieve these goals across four pillars: technology, infrastructure and operational improvements, market-based measures, and alternative fuels.

“At Bombardier, we build our aircraft with the future in mind,” added Coleal. “For example, the new Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engine, purpose-built for the Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets, make the aircraft cleaner and more efficient, with an up to 13-per-cent fuel burn advantage, contributing to highly favorable operating costs. The GE Passport engine, designed specifically for the award-winning Global 7500 aircraft, powers it to speeds of up to Mach 0.925 with dependable reliability and greater fuel efficiency.”

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

