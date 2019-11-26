SinglePoint Recaps 2019 Plans for Successful 2020 After Largest Third Quarter in Company History Surpassing $1,000,000 in Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) recaps 2019 and looks ahead to 2020. As the company comes off its largest 3rd quarter in history, exceeding $1,000,000 in revenue for the quarter. The company continues to see expanded growth in two major markets, Hemp and Solar. Throughout Q4 and into 2020 SinglePoint will focus on growing these two market segments as demand increases for both. SinglePoint recently launched 1606 hemp which will have its major debut at the December 11-13, 2019 MJBIZCON where thousands will converge at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see the latest products in the industry. SinglePoint expects the sale of 1606 to be a large contributor in 2020 to overall company growth.



“We are excited for the launch of our 1606 Original Pre-rolled Hemp. We believe we can quickly scale the sales of this product via ecommerce and retail buyers. The Hemp Pre-rolls have a major profit margin which will support continued organic growth,” states Wil Ralston, President SinglePoint.

1606 Original Hemp cigarettes are nicotine and tobacco free. Some research suggests that smoking hemp cigarettes could be a potential tool to replace tobacco and nicotine addictions. According to a Brightfield Group survey of more than 5,000 CBD users in the U.S.:

· 24% have used it to help quit smoking.

· Quitters are often replacing cigarettes with either smokable hemp or vaping.

· 41% of quitters have entirely replaced traditional smoking with hemp CBD.

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period. The cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to Brightfield Group. The firm also estimated the smokable hemp market to be valued at $11.5 million in 2018, a growth of 250% from 2017.

“We have an exceptional strategic plan in making SinglePoint one of the biggest publicly traded companies in the Smokable hemp space. We believe we offer investors and our current shareholders tremendous value given our leadership position in several explosive markets including ecommerce, Hemp and Solar. As SinglePoint continues to grow revenue and profit we continue to strive for meeting the qualifications to apply for a listed exchange,” states Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint.

SinglePoint predicts growth in its markets will continue. Support for legalization passed Wednesday when lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee approved a Bill that stands to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019 (the “MORE Act”) passed by a wide margin with bipartisan support. This bill will now head to Senate; this is just the first of many steps but as support continues SinglePoint believes it will only continue to open up options for businesses to obtain legal payment processing accounts. SinglePoint is currently growing its portfolio of accounts and as soon as the company believes there is a viable, stable payments option it will be able to onboard additional clients.

As SinglePoint’s Hemp business continues to blossom, Direct Solar of America drives additional expansion. Direct Solar, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a leading residential and commercial solar brokerage, continues to exceed revenue growth targets and has been pivotal to improving the Company’s financials.

Quarter Three 2019 Highlights of Direct Solar include:

· Contracts Originated $4,965,975 (installs set for Q4 and Q1 2020)

· Opened in three new states

· Launched high school partnership program with 47 Texas based high schools

· Signed MOU with SchollyMe to develop online and mobile solar purchasing ability

· Launched Direct Solar Capital and Direct Solar Commercial

Direct Solar of America is filling a gap in the solar market by providing homeowners the knowledge and comfort throughout the solar purchasing cycle. There are many complexities when it comes to the purchases including tax credits, leasing vs. buying, installers among other decisions to make. Direct Solar separates itself by becoming experts in the intricacies of solar in each market. Direct Solar has surpassed over $900,000 in revenue in just six months of operations.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar renewables, Hemp and distribution tobacco products. SinglePoint is working to grow to a multi-national brand.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Attachment

Corporate Communication SinglePoint Inc. 855-711-2009 investors@SinglePoint.com SinglePoint.com

SinglePoint Inc. 1606 Original Hemp Pre-Rolled Hemp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.