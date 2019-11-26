ShotSpotter Announces Three-Year $4.27 Million Contract With Puerto Rico for Gunshot Detection Technology

Coverage to Include San Juan, Bayamón and Trujillo Alto: Puerto Rico Will Be Fifth-Largest ShotSpotter Customer

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced that it has officially signed a three-year, $4.27 million contract with the Puerto Rico Public Housing Authority to deploy its gunshot detection technology in the largest metropolitan area on the island, including portions of the capital San Juan and neighboring municipalities Bayamón and Trujillo Alto.



The company expects to complete the deployment and go live in all of the coverage areas by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2020. When Puerto Rico is fully deployed, it will become the fifth-largest ShotSpotter customer, following significant U.S. deployments in Chicago, New York, Las Vegas and Miami-Dade County. One hundred U.S. cities currently rely on ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology.

“This administration is strongly committed to making our communities safer in order to guarantee a better quality of life for them," said William Rodríguez, Puerto Rico Public Housing administrator (PRPHA). "ShotSpotter has a strong track record of success and we know it will be a valuable tool for us to pinpoint the location of gunfire and thus enable a quicker response. This is one initiative that, in hand with community leaders and the government, will empower law enforcement agencies and PRPHA to take appropriate actions against gun violence."

“Puerto Rico has persevered after Hurricane Maria and we are proud to re-engage with them as they continue to rebuild,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO, Ralph A. Clark. “Having successfully collaborated with Puerto Rico and local law enforcement in previous deployments, we are confident ShotSpotter can help combat gun violence on the island to make it a safer place for residents, businesses and tourists.”

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

