HashiCorp Names Susan St. Ledger to Board of Directors

“We’re excited to welcome Susan to HashiCorp’s Board of Directors,” said David McJannet, chief executive officer, HashiCorp. “Her proven record of success driving forward high-growth companies and expertise building and scaling global sales and marketing functions will be incredibly valuable as we enter the next phase of growth.”

For nearly three decades, St. Ledger has helped build and transform early-to-market, high-growth software companies through identifying market opportunity and transforming culture and operations for scale. She brings to HashiCorp a deep domain expertise in cloud environments and cross-functional business transformation. Susan anchors her leadership principles in what she calls a high-growth mindset, which is required to continuously transform and accelerate business.

St. Ledger previously served as chief revenue officer before her appointment to become the president of global field operations at Splunk, provider of the world’s first Data-to-Everything Platform designed to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data at any scale. Since Susan joined Splunk in 2016, the company’s valuation has more than tripled, and as of November 2019, Splunk is projected to reach $2.35 billion in total revenues for its current fiscal year. Prior to Splunk, Susan spent nearly a decade at Salesforce.com, helping to grow the company from approximately $100 million to approximately $8 billion in annual revenue. After succeeding in a number of leadership positions during her tenure at Salesforce.com, she served most recently as chief revenue officer of Marketing Cloud prior to joining Splunk. Before Salesforce.com, St. Ledger had over a decade of success at Sun Microsystems, starting as a systems engineer and leaving as vice president of a global sales organization.

St. Ledger is passionate about organizations and programs that promote early Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) education and initiatives supporting women in technology. She is a participant in Splunk’s Women in Tech initiative, which aims to identify, empower, and create opportunities for more women in the technology industry. Susan coaches students, high-potential leaders, and Splunk employees to apply a high-growth mindset within their careers, and create what she calls a “Career Bucket List.” HashiCorp is the first board appointment for St. Ledger.

“I have spent my career identifying disruptive organizations that fill immense market needs,” said St. Ledger. “I am humbled to be appointed to HashiCorp’s Board of Directors and can’t wait to support their vision and share my passion for high-growth businesses and customer success. I also look forward to playing a meaningful role in helping support HashiCorp’s diversity and inclusivity efforts, which are imperative for any business to scale.”

Founded in 2012, HashiCorp offers a suite of cloud infrastructure automation products that enable enterprises to transition to a common cloud operating model in order to support multi-cloud environments. The company works closely with a rich ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure partners, including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and VMware, and the HashiCorp technical community to deliver both open source and commercial offerings. HashiCorp counts 200 of the Global 2000 as customers, and has tens of thousands of members in its user groups worldwide. The company has doubled headcount in the past 12 months and now has more than 700 employees.

