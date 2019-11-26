bioLytical Laboratories Named B.C. Exporter of the Year

/EIN News/ -- Award recognizes bioLytical as “the best of the best” for its achievements as an export company, and its contribution to the B.C. economy



RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. , a world leader in rapid diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it has been named B.C. Export Awards’ Exporter of the Year . The company, which employs 100 local people at its Richmond, British Columbia facility and exports its INSTI HIV tests worldwide, also earned the Professional Services Award.

Designed to celebrate the diversity and innovation of B.C.’s export community, the B.C. Export Awards are presented by Business in Vancouver, the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology and the B.C. Division of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. At the ceremony on 22 November, a panel of industry judges awarded bioLytical the top prize, Exporter of the Year 2019, from a competitive group of winners across nine categories.

According to Business in Vancouver, the Exporter of the Year Award recognizes “the ‘best of the best’, a company that has excelled in export success and significantly contributed to the B.C. economy through economic growth in its community, new investment and job creation.”

“We are honoured to be selected from such an exceptional group of companies,” said Livleen Veslemes, bioLytical’s CEO. “This award reflects our team’s dedication and hard work. As a Canadian success story, we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve the international HIV community and are proud that 17 million people have chosen our proprietary platform, INSTI, to learn their HIV status. With tremendous progress in science, the world has a better chance than ever before to end the HIV epidemic, and it all starts with access to testing; this is why export is one of the most important parts of our business.”

Business in Vancouver’s Editor-in-Chief and 2019 BC Export Awards Judge Kirk LaPointe said, "The judges viewed bioLytical as not only a company with a valued medical advance but one with an important mission. Its efforts are the best possible example of what British Columbian business can contribute to the wider world.”

bioLytical has grown remarkably to become an established global diagnostics leader. Known for outstanding performance, bioLytical’s suite of INSTI tests use innovative technology to deliver results in one-minute with greater than 99% accuracy.

bioLytical exports its INSTI tests to more than 60 countries, supporting programs on the front lines of HIV prevention and care. Despite being recognized as a chronic manageable condition, HIV remains a global health threat and rates are increasing in some regions. UNAIDS has endorsed testing as the first step toward ending HIV and this month the World Health Organization strongly recommended for countries to adopt rapid tests, like INSTI, over traditional methods.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company focused on the research, development and commercialization of rapid in vitro medical diagnostics. Using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform, bioLytical’s product line features the INSTI HIV-1 / HIV-2 Antibody Test, INSTI Multiplex HIV / Syphilis Test and INSTI HIV Self Test, plus a pipeline that includes solutions for HCV. With worldwide regulatory approvals including US FDA approval, Health Canada approval, WHO Prequalification and CE mark, INSTI generates meaningful outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals, payers and public health organizations, as well as contributing to global health strategies. For more information, visit www.insti.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5277850-035f-4e57-ad23-0da76ffe6099

Eva Siu, Marketing Manager info@biolytical.com 604-204-6784

bioLytical at BC Export Awards bioLytical’s Vice President, International Business Solutions, Ryan Bennett, accepts the Exporter of the Year Award



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.