ANSYS CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Ajei Gopal, President & CEO of ANSYS, Inc. will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion at the NASDAQ 41st Investor Conference in London, UK on December 4, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT or 3:15 am EST.



A live audio web cast and archive of the NASDAQ presentation will be available at:

https://investors.ansys.com

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you’ve used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world’s most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

