Sobe Organics, Inc Enters Into License Agreement With Perry Ellis International

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sobe Organics, Inc. has entered into a license agreement with Perry Ellis International, Inc. to include CBD infused topical and wellness products under Gotcha® and Ben Hogan® brands. Targeted distribution will include mass market, specialty retail chains, drug store chains, independent shops and e-commerce with an expected launch of Spring 2020.



About Sobe Organics, Inc.

Sobe Organics, Inc distributes Lux Beauty Club CBD, a leading indie beauty brand. The company sells nationwide in over 1,800 independent stores including, resorts and spas, pharmacies, salons, hotel chains, department stores and E-Commerce. Sobe Organics, Inc. farm to shelf supply chain guarantees the highest quality ingredients in all their products. Additional information on the company is available at www.luxbeautyclub.com .

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

For more information contact:

Sobe Organics, Inc.

Richard Namad

President

rnamad@luxbeautyclub.com

305-725-0206



