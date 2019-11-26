Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”) for the 2019 tax year end. The estimated distributions represent estimated capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



The estimated annual capital gain distribution for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund will be paid in cash. The estimated annual capital gain distribution for U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable with the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol / Fund Code Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series REM $1.3000 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – Series A PFC4100 $1.2400 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – Series F PFC4101 $2.0600





Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $0.1700

Purpose confirms that the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2019 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Core Dividend Fund

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund

Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund

Purpose Pension Portfolio Fund

Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Purpose US Dividend Fund

Purpose Global Bond Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

Purpose US Cash ETF

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Energy Credit Fund

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Money Market Fund

Closed-End Funds:

Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund

June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool

OM Funds:



Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 26, 2019. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2019 or December 31, 2019, as applicable.

Purpose expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly and annual cash distributions on all Funds on or about December 18, 2019. Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distribution amounts on all Funds on or about December 18, 2019 except for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash ETF, Purpose Gold Bullion Fund and Purpose Silver Bullion Fund which will be announced on or about December 31, 2019.

For Purpose Fund Corp. and Purpose Mutual Funds Limited, which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 20, 2020, if necessary. As of November 26, 2019, the mutual fund corporations have no expected annual capital gains distributions. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.



