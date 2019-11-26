Applied Systems Recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Global Product Leadership Award

Award recognizes organizations whose products enable clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in innovation and leadership

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, with the 2019 Global Product Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated Applied on two key factors – Product Family Attributes and Business Impact.

“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2019 Global Product Leadership Award,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This recognition further demonstrates Applied’s commitment to delivering innovative products and services to our customers, enabling them to digitally transform their businesses and drive greater business value.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

