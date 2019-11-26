HempAmericana Announces Range of CBD Samples Sent to EVIO Labs for Certification of Highest Quality Standards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is pleased to announce the Company is in the process of sending seven (7) full-spectrum CBD product formulas for analysis to EVIO Labs (“EVIO”), a best-in-class product testing and accreditation lab located in Berkeley, CA that provides ISO 17025 accredited CBD, Hemp and Cannabis testing services throughout the United States and Canada.

The Company is sending samples ranging from 125mg to 2500mg for testing. Once testing is complete, the Company will receive a Certificate of Analysis (“COA”) for each sample. The COA’s will be posted on the Company’s revamped and upgraded website once received.

“We are absolutely committed to upholding the highest standards for purity and potency in the CBD marketplace,” commented Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. “EVIO is the best in the business, and we will take pride in displaying our accreditation earned through their capable analysis. Every step of the way, we have opted for the best quality standards in our cultivation, sourcing, extraction, and final production. There are so many pretenders and frauds out there in the CBD space. Consumers are learning every day. We believe our long-term success as a Company and a brand will be determined by maintaining our commitment to quality every step of the way.”

EVIO Labs has full-service testing facilities that allow testing for up to 17 cannabinoids, 66 pesticides, solvents, metals, microbial impurities, terpenes, water activity, moisture content, foreign material, and more. In addition, EVIO uses ultra-high performance liquid chromatography.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision. Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

