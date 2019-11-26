Property signed through LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire "Multi-Million USD values in Gold Equivalent Amounts within Mineral Rights"

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, (“Tamino” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TINO), www.taminominerals.ca has signed a Letter of Intent conveying to Tamino the right to acquire 100% ownership of a project in a Mineral Rich Region that already generates millions of dollars in revenues and that is well known in its sector.



The claim located in the state of Sonora, Mexico, called “Ofelia”, has already been assayed for gold, with rock chip samples containing more than 1oz of Gold –Au-. It has title to over 47.0 acres of mineral rights for diamonds and gold in this region and is surrounded by more than 15 minerals claims.

Additional information will be disclosed in the next few days regarding details of the LOI.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.TaminoMinerals.ca , Instagram: www.instagram.com/taminominerals Twitter: www.Twitter.com/TaminoMinerals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/taminominerals .

On behalf of the Board,

- Pedro Villagran-Garcia -

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the company at 1 (514) 432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.