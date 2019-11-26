“39th Annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show” February 20-23, 2020 at Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 39th annual “Connecticut Flower & Garden Show” is coming Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2020 to the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford.



One of New England’s largest and most prestigious flower shows, its hours are: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Show covers almost three acres, themed “Connecticut Springs into Earth Day”, offering ideas for house, apartment and condo dwellers.

- Over an acre of gardens in full bloom by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, including naturalistic, low maintenance, native, Containers, epic tomatoes, vegetables, organic, herb, and pollinator gardens.

- Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s Advanced Standard Flower Show: over 12,000 square feet of “Spring Into Connecticut” design, horticulture, botanical arts and photography competition with more than 500 entries from members across the state.

- More than 300 booths of displays, activities, shopping: artisans, handcrafted gifts, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, patio furniture, lawn and garden tools, equipment. Bring 1/2 cup of soil to UConn Co-op booth for free soil testing.

- Over 80 hours of free seminars. Experts include: Craig LeHoullier, author and Garden Writers Association Gold Award winner; Charlie Nardozzi, gardening coach, author and radio/TV host; Sandra Visnapuu of S.E.V. Design Group; Tom Christopher, horticultural journalist and Public Radio host; Jen Plasky of Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses in Greenwich; Rob Townsend of Aqua Scapes of CT – 2018 & 2019 Best of Show at CT Flower & Garden Show; Lorraine Ballato Advanced Master Gardener and horticulturist; Nancy DuBrule-Clemente, author, horticulturist, owner of Natureworks Horticultural Services in Northford.

Admission: $18 Adults; Thursday/Friday only : $16 Seniors Age 62 and Over; $5 Children 5-12; Free Under Age 5. Admission payment by Cash Only.

Group rates for 15 or more: contact 860-844-8461 or Kristie@northeastexpos.com.

Advance tickets are discounted by $2 – buy before February 17 at these Connecticut locations: The Garden Barn Nursery & Landscape in Vernon; Natureworks in Northford; and Woodland Gardens in Manchester, Conn.

www.CTFlowerShow.com or 860-844-8461 or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Soll 860-688-4499, Cell 860-833-4466, Laura@sollpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.