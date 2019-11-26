The Port Authority of New York/New Jersey Selects Envision Solar’s EV ARC™ Products for Its Fleet EV Charging Needs

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that the New York/New Jersey Port Authority has issued a purchase order for two of the company’s new and patented EV ARC™ 2020 units. The order is part of its Clean Vehicle Program, which includes an interim target of 35% reduction in greenhouse gasses (GHGs) by 2025, and a long-term goal of 80% reduction by 2050.



The Port Authority of New York/New Jersey will use the EV ARC™ 2020 units to charge its growing fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). The new EV ARC™ 2020 is flood-proof to 9.5 feet. In the event of flooding caused by rising sea levels and/or weather events such as those experienced during hurricane Sandy, the EV ARC™ 2020 will continue to provide EV charging and an emergency source of power through its emergency power panel even if water levels reach nine feet above street level. This unique capability will greatly enhance the Port Authority’s preparedness in the event of an emergency, particularly an event which causes a blackout or other grid interruption. The EV ARC™ 2020 can be deployed in minutes without difficult and disruptive trenching and construction, which in port environments can be otherwise prohibitive. In addition, the solar energy used to charge fleet vehicles will enhance the Port’s carbon reduction initiatives.

“We are very happy to expand our presence in the New York City area by entering into a relationship with the Port Authority,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “While this purchase is separate from our existing New York City contract I don’t doubt that our success in the City assisted the Port in its decision. Ports are very challenging environments to carry out any sort of construction or electrical work so the flexibility and portability of the EV ARC makes great sense for them.”

According to the US Coast Guard there are approximately 360 commercial ports in the U.S. and the University of Delaware reports that there are 12,000 marinas. Envision views this market as another significant opportunity for the rapidly deployed and construction free EV ARC™ product.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.



