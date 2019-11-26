Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need, today announced that Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea, will participate in the following investor conferences in December.



Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Presentation Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA



Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Live-streaming webcasts of these presentations will be available on the Presentations & Events section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next generation human enzymes with enhanced properties and novel activity to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency which has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Aeglea has two programs in IND-enabling studies for Homocystinuria and Cystinuria and an active discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com .

