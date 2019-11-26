EDAP Announces First Focal One® HIFU treatments at Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore

Farrer Park Hospital becomes the first hospital in Southeast Asia to implement Focal One ®

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, November 26, 2019 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, announced today that the first Focal One® treatment was performed at Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore.

Dr. Chong Kian Tai, Consultant Urologist at Surgi-TEN Specialists practising in Farrer Park Hospital, commented, “The Focal One® device has impressive technical capabilities to benefit our patients who have early-stage prostate cancer. We are delighted to be the first in Southeast Asia to offer Focal One®, which allows us to provide more accurate and dependable focal therapy for prostate cancer to be provided. Many Asian patients seek treatment options that have less urinary incontinence, less impotence and less sexual dysfunction when compared to undergoing major surgery. We are happy to offer them Focal One HIFU therapy for their localized prostate cancer treatment.”

Mr. Chua, a prostate cancer patient who was successfully treated with Focal One® in Farrer Park Hospital, stated, “I came to know about Focal One through a consultation with Dr Chong Kian Tai. He explained how the HIFU procedure is minimally invasive and is suitable for treating early stage prostate cancer with minimal side effects. My procedure was done under general anesthesia and I was discharged the same day. Post procedure, I did not feel any pain nor discomfort and could go about my daily routine immediately upon my discharge. I removed the catheter after about five days and could resume normal bladder function.”

Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP, added, “We are very enthusiastic to partner with Farrer Park Hospital to expand our high-quality HIFU customer roster into Southeast Asia and bring Focal One® HIFU to more prostate cancer patients. We believe Farrer Park Hospital could become an important Focal One® reference center in Southeast Asia and contribute to HIFU expansion in the region.”

Focal One® is a robotic-assisted HIFU device that was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2018 and subsequently by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore. Focal One® HIFU makes it possible for doctors to deliver a non-invasive precision treatment to diseased portion of the prostate, leaving the rest of the organ intact, thereby reducing the likelihood of negative side effects like urinary incontinence and impotence commonly related to more aggressive surgical or radiation-based treatments. More than 50,000 prostate cancer procedures have been performed worldwide using EDAP’s HIFU technology.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes the Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties such as oncology, orthopedic, gastroenterology and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients. The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring art decorations with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore based company. For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com/hospital ​.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status, regulatory approvals, market acceptance and the continued market potential for our HIFU and lithotripsy devices. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

