Automotive Parts Market in China 2019 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Global Forecast to 2024

China is the world’s largest market for automobiles and the world’s top auto producer. The Government of China has observed its automotive sector, including the auto parts industry, as a pillar industry for many years. The auto component industry in China, with a strong positive multiplier effect, is one of key drivers of China’s economic growth. The well-developed Chinese auto component industry manufactures a wide variety of products including engine parts, drive transmission and steering parts, body and chassis, suspension and braking parts, equipment and electrical parts, besides others. Leading Chinese players are adopting new techniques to provide advanced and innovative product offerings to their customers. Growing importance of automotive parts for Chinese consumers has empowered manufacturers to innovate and market a variety of applications, which is anticipated to stimulate demand.

Chinese automotive parts market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as growing vehicle production, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, growing importance of ADAS and surging electric car sales. The major trends observed in this market include rising demand fro electric vehicles, increasing penetration of electric power steering (EPS), technological advances among others. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as intense competition, growing concern of CO2 emissions and stringent government regulations.

The report “China Automotive Parts Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyses the development of the respective market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group and Minth Group Ltd. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Automotive Parts

2. China Automotive Parts Market Analysis

2.1 China Automotive Parts Market by Value

2.2 China Automotive Parts Market Forecast by Value

2.3 China Automotive Parts Market by Segment

2.3.1 China Automotive Engines Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 China Automotive Interiors Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 China Automotive Exteriors Market Forecast by Value

2.3.4 China Automotive Transmission Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 China Automotive Electrics & Electronics and Market Forecast by Value

2.4 China Automotive Parts Exports by Value

2.5 China Automotive Parts Exports Forecast by Value

2.6 China Automotive Parts Imports by Value

2.7 China Automotive Parts Imports Forecast by Value

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Vehicle Production

3.1.2 Accelerating Disposable Income

3.1.3 Rapid Urbanization and Changing Lifestyle

3.1.4 Growing Importance of ADAS

3.1.5 Surging Electric Car Sales

3.1.6 Improving Research & Development Capability

3.2 Key Trends & Development

3.2.1 Focus on Weight Reduction

3.2.2 Growing Share of China Auto Market

3.2.3 Growing Demand for Passenger Vehicles

3.2.4 Increasing Penetration of Electric Power Steering (EPS)

3.2.5 Technical Advances

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Intense Competition

3.3.2 Stringent Regulations

3.3.3 Growing Concern Over Carbon Dioxide Emissions

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 China Market

4.1.1 China Automotive Parts- Number Breakdown by Company Type

4.1.2 China Automotive Parts- Revenue Breakdown by Company Type

4.1.3 China Automotive Parts- Revenue Comparison by Company

4.1.4 China Automotive Parts- Market Cap Comparison by Company

4.1.5 China Automotive Parts- R&D Expenditure Comparison by Company

4.1.6 China Automotive Parts- Revenue CAGR Comparison by Company

4.1.7 China Automotive Parts- Capex and R&D Gap Comparison by Company

4.1.8 China Automotive Parts- EBIT Margin Comparison by Company

5. Company Profiles

5.1 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corporation

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.4 Minth Group Ltd.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Categories of Automotive Parts

China Automotive Parts Market by Value (2013-2017)

China Automotive Parts Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

China Automotive Parts Market by Segment (2017)

China Automotive Engines Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

China Automotive Interiors Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

China Automotive Exteriors Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

China Automotive Transmission Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

China Automotive Electrics & Electronics and Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

China Automotive Parts Exports by Value (2013-2017)

China Automotive Parts Exports Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

China Automotive Parts Imports by Value (2013-2017)

China Automotive Parts Imports Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Production of Cars in China (2013-2017)

China GNI per Capita (2013-2017)

China Urban Population (2013-2017)

Importance of Smart Safety Functions When Customers Purchase Cars (2017)

Electric Car Sales (BEV and PHEV) by Country (2017)

Global Light Vehicles by Average Material Composition (2015-2030)

Market Share of China Automotive Market (2010-2017)

Increasing Penetration of Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Continued...

