BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to make scientific presentations at the 30th International Symposium on ALS/MND

BrainStorm’s Chief Operating and Chief Medical Officer, Ralph Kern MD MHSc, will make a podium presentation at Clinical Trials Session

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: BCLI ), a leader in the development of innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company is proud to be a gold sponsor of the 30 th International Symposium on ALS/MND .



The symposium will take place December 4 – 6, 2019, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Perth, Australia. The International Symposium on ALS/MND is a unique annual event that brings together leading international researchers and health and social care professionals to present and debate key innovations in their respective fields.

Ralph Kern MD MHSc, BrainStorm’s Chief Operating and Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a podium presentation: “Modulation of innate immunity by MSC-NTF (NurOwn®) cells correlates with ALS clinical outcomes”, on December 4, from 11:50 – 12:10 pm AWST during the opening day Clinical Trials Session. In addition to the podium presentation, the Company will also present Poster 153: “MSC-NTF Differentiation Increases the Neurotrophic Effects of MSC Cells: Live Imaging Analysis”, that directly demonstrates the neuroprotective effects of NurOwn® in a neuronal cell culture model.

“Our fully-enrolled phase 3 clinical trial is one of the most advanced clinical programs in ALS,” stated Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO of BrainStorm. He added, “The International Symposium on ALS/MND is an important venue to update the community on our clinical and scientific efforts towards the advancement of therapies that may address the unmet needs of those living with ALS. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics is proud to serve as a sponsor of this important annual symposium which underscores our commitment to the international community of ALS and MND patients, their families and their caregivers.”

Ralph Kern, MD, stated, “It is a privilege to present our innovative biomarker and preclinical research at the International Symposium on ALS/MND.” He added, “Every year, symposium participants gather together and discuss the opportunities and the challenges that we will face during the upcoming year. Research and medical breakthroughs for the ALS and MND community continue to make significant progress and we look forward to sharing our insights and engaging with colleagues from around the globe. The International Symposium on ALS/MND reminds us how far we have come in investigational therapies and how much more progress is still needed to bring patients a better and more promising future.”

About NurOwn®

NurOwn® (autologous MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm also received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive MS and enrollment began in March 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS ( NCT03280056 ), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

The International Symposium on ALS/MND is a unique annual event that brings together leading international researchers and health and social care professionals to present and debate key innovations in their respective fields. The Symposium is planned as two parallel meetings, one on biomedical research and the other on advances in the care and management of people affected by ALS/MND. Joint sessions consider issues of mutual concern, challenging current views and practices.

Safe-Harbor Statements

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

