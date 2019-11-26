GBT Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2019:

Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET); and 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About GBT

GBT is a biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. The company has one FDA-approved therapy for sickle cell disease and one investigational therapy in development for the disease. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

