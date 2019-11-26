Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investors.cabalettabio.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The C abaletta A pproach to selective B cell A blation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. Cabaletta’s lead product candidate is based on the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell technology developed at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) that resulted in the first commercially-available CAR T cell products for the treatment of B cell cancers. Cabaletta has an exclusive global licensing agreement and multiple sponsored research agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to develop the CAAR T technology to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is being studied as a potential treatment for a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease, mucosal pemphigus vulgaris. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Investors and Contacts:

Anup Marda

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com

Media:

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

212-213-0006, ext. 315 / ext. 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.