Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investors.cabalettabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. Cabaletta’s lead product candidate is based on the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell technology developed at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) that resulted in the first commercially-available CAR T cell products for the treatment of B cell cancers. Cabaletta has an exclusive global licensing agreement and multiple sponsored research agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to develop the CAAR T technology to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is being studied as a potential treatment for a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease, mucosal pemphigus vulgaris. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.
Investors and Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com
Media:
Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
212-213-0006, ext. 315 / ext. 364
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com
