Bitstop Installs Bitcoin ATMs at Simon Malls in Time for Holiday Shopping

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Miami-based Bitcoin ATM pioneer Bitstop today announces it has partnered with Simon Malls, the largest shopping mall operator in the U.S., to bring a fleet of Bitcoin ATMs to various shopping destinations. Bitstop recently installed five Bitcoin ATMs at Carlsbad Premium Outlets in Carlsbad, CA; Miami International Mall in Miami, FL; Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL; The Avenues in Jacksonville, FL; and Mall of Georgia in Buford, GA.



“With the strategic timing of this new installation of Bitcoin ATMs at Simon Mall locations, customers can conveniently buy Bitcoin while doing their Black Friday and Christmas holiday shopping,” says Andrew Barnard, Bitstop co-founder and CEO. “Bitcoin is the perfect gift for family and friends this holiday season. Our Bitstop Bitcoin ATM mall locations are at the forefront of a trend as Bitcoin and digital currencies become part of the mainstream culture.”

Bitcoin ATMs allow customers to easily and securely buy and sell Bitcoin for small amounts of cash. Bitstop is a licensed and regulated company that offers prompt and dedicated customer service, including 24/7 email support, as well as live phone support during normal business hours.

“This is another series of marquee locations after our recent Bitstop Bitcoin installation at the Miami International Airport back in October,” says Barnard. “We want to make sure our customers always have convenient access to our Bitcoin ATMs. There are now over 130 convenient Bitstop Bitcoin ATM locations across the country, with many more growing every month. We intend to expand our Bitstop network to include 500+ locations by the end of 2020.”

The Bitcoin ATM industry has been on fire, recently growing to see an average daily installation of more than 10 machines. The entire global Bitcoin ATM count is already over 6,000 machines and, by year-end 2020, is expected to reach more than 10,000.

About Bitstop

Bitstop is a Bitcoin technology company based in sunny Miami, FL. Founded in 2013, Bitstop is an early pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM industry whose mission is to build tools and services which make bitcoin easy & accessible. For more information, visit: www.Bitstop.co or www.Bitstop.co/Franchise .

Bitstop Simon Malls Bitstop Bitcoin ATM at Sawgrass Mall in Sunrise, FL.



