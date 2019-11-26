Kane Biotech Engages Kilmer Lucas for Cross-Border Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that that it has engaged Kilmer Lucas Inc. (“Kilmer Lucas”) to provide the Company with select U.S. and Canadian investor relations (“IR”) and strategic advisory services.



Employing an ‘outsourced in-house’ partnership model, Kilmer Lucas designs and executes customized IR programs for healthcare companies.

“Having undergone a company-wide transformation during the past year, we evaluated a number of IR firms that could support our continued growth and help us communicate our progress to a broader investor audience, and upon the recommendation of a trusted advisor, we selected Kilmer Lucas,” stated Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech.

“Kane Biotech continues to execute on its strategic plan to become a global leader in anti-biofilm technologies, and we are excited to work with the Company as it expands its animal health products business and progresses its first human health product toward commercialization,” commented Kilmer Lucas’ founder and President, Stephen Kilmer. “Through the provision of a full range of IR and strategic advisory services, our primary goals will be to assist Kane Biotech in achieving a fair and sustainable market valuation and communicate its evolving growth strategy, as well as its accomplishments, to stakeholders.”

Kilmer Lucas is an arm's length third party to Kane Biotech, and it does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Kane Biotech, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Kane Biotech will pay Kilmer Lucas a monthly retainer fee of $7,500 for its services. The agreement between Kane Biotech and Kilmer Lucas has an initial term of 90 days, following which the agreement can be terminated for any reason by either party upon 30 days’ written notice.

About Kilmer Lucas

Kilmer Lucas is the first and only cross-border, healthcare-focused investor relations and capital markets advisory firm. It takes a holistic approach to building a customized IR strategy, that begins with a deep understanding of a company's corporate and financial goals. Kilmer Lucas seeks to leverage its longstanding relationships and strong track record to positively influence investor perceptions, maximize stock valuations and lower the cost of capital needed to fund its clients' growth. Since 2009, the firm has also published the popular healthcare investor news blog and e-letter, BioTuesdays. To-date, BioTuesdays has profiled more than 450 healthcare companies, providing invaluable exposure for innovative technologies and compelling investment stories that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. More information about the firm can be found at www.kilmerlucas.com .

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactive+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (514) 910-6991

medwards@kanebiotech.com



Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (204) 298-2200

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com



Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

+1 (646) 274-3580

skilmer@kanebiotech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its Shares, volatility of the market price of its Shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.



