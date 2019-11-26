Surface Oncology to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, and Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Mass.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD112R. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The Company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73). For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

Contacts:

Surface Oncology

Investors

Pete Rahmer

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com

415-515-9763

Media

Tom Donovan

tom@tenbridgecommunications.com

857-559-3397



