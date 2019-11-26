Surface Oncology to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, and Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Mass.
The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com.
About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD112R. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The Company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73). For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.
Contacts:
Surface Oncology
Investors
Pete Rahmer
prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com
415-515-9763
Media
Tom Donovan
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.