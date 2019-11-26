OraSure Technologies to Commemorate World AIDS Day by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell

Company Will Also Host Panel Discussions on HIV/AIDS in New York and Rwanda

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in the fight against HIV, today announced its plans to commemorate World AIDS Day.



On Monday, Dec. 2nd, OraSure will ring the opening bell for the NASDAQ Stock Market. The bell ringing ceremony will be followed by an expert panel discussion sponsored by The AIDS Institute focused on the Administration’s initiative, "Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America."

“If we want to make progress on the national goal to end the HIV epidemic by 2030, we must change the narrative surrounding infectious diseases,” said OraSure President and CEO, Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D. “The theme of World AIDS Day 2019 is ‘Communities make the difference.’ This battle is far too large for one group or one company to take on alone. OraSure is proud to be a member of the community of advocacy, support and care that is needed to end the AIDS epidemic.”

The expert panel discussion, titled The Plan for America: Applying Lessons Learned in the Global Fight Against HIV/AIDS to the U.S., will explore strategies to end the HIV epidemic in America by 2030. Moderated by Carl Schmid, Deputy Executive Director, The AIDS Institute and Co-chair of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), the panel will include C. Virginia Fields, President and CEO, National Black Leadership Commission on Health, Inc.; Nina Hasen, Ph.D., Vice President HIV/TB, Population Services International; Jay Butler, MD, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, CDC; and John Sapero, Office Chief, HIV Prevention Program for the Arizona Department of Health and PACHA member.

OraSure will also host a symposium on December 2nd in Rwanda during the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa. The panel discussion will address the importance of HIV self-testing and includes experts from throughout Africa.

In addition to these events in New York and Africa, OraSure employees and customers will take part in global testing efforts on World AIDS Day.

About OraSure Technologies HIV Tests

The OraQuick ADVANCE® Rapid HIV-1/2 Antibody Test is the first FDA approved, CLIA-waived, rapid point-of care test that can detect antibodies to both HIV-1 and HIV-2 with greater than 99 percent accuracy in as little as 20 minutes, using an oral fluid, finger-stick or venipuncture whole blood, or plasma sample.

The OraQuick® In-Home HIV Test is the first and only oral fluid rapid over-the-counter (OTC) HIV test approved in the U.S. The OraQuick® In-Home HIV Test can detect antibodies to both HIV-1 and HIV-2 with an oral swab, providing a confidential in-home testing option with results in as little as 20 minutes. It is the first rapid diagnostic test for any infectious disease that has been approved by the FDA for sale to the consumer market.

The OraQuick® HIV Self-Test (HIVST) is a rapid, point-of-care test that allows an individual to detect antibodies to both HIV-1 and HIV-2 with a simple oral swab and provides a result in as little as 20 minutes in the privacy of an individual’s home, at outreach testing settings, in the pharmacy or at community based screening events. Based on the same OraQuick® platform that is used for the FDA-approved OraQuick® In-Home HIV Test and the WHO Prequalified OraQuick® Rapid HIV-1/2 Antibody Test used by health care professionals worldwide, the platform has been used to test millions in international markets.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices, and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome, Diversigen and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial, and industrial entities and consumers.

For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .



To cover the bell ringing or the expert panel discussion in New York, please contact:

Amy Koch

Manager, Corporate Communications

484-353-1577

media@orasure.com

Company contact:

Roberto Cuca

Chief Financial Officer

610-882-1820

Investorinfo@orasure.com

www.orasure.com Jeanne Mell

VP Corporate Communications

484-353-1575

media@orasure.com

www.orasure.com











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.