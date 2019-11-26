Lightbridge Receives Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office Relating to the Manufacturing Method for its Innovative Metallic Fuel

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, today announced the further strengthening of its intellectual property, as it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its divisional patent application covering the Company’s manufacturing method for its metallic fuel rods using a powder metallurgy route.



Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “This is an important expansion of Lightbridge’s intellectual property around the manufacturing process for our patented metallic fuel rods, which we recently demonstrated using surrogate materials. Canada represents an important market for our fuel with 19 reactors in operation. At the same time, we continue to vigorously pursue the development of our patented technology and look forward to providing further updates on our business strategy as soon as we can.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements



With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's joint venture operating agreement and other binding agreements with Framatome, the expected cooperation between Framatome and the Company, the ability of commercial nuclear utilities to generate more electricity from their nuclear power plants using Lightbridge fuel, and that the economic and safety benefits of our fuel will encourage greater use of nuclear power. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



