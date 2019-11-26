Diasome Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company developing hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology that can be added to any insulin to improve blood glucose control for people living with diabetes, today announced that Robert Geho, chief executive officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held December 3-5 in New York. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm EST.



About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing Hepatocyte Directed Vesicle (HDV) technology, which is designed to be mixed with any commercially available insulin to lessen the instances of blood glucose highs and lows in patients living with diabetes. HDV technology has the potential to improve the safety and efficacy of all insulins by restoring the liver’s natural role in glucose control. For more information, visit www.diasome.com.

