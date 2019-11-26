iCAD to Participate at the Piper Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in New York City.



Presentation Details: Date: December 5, 2019 Time: 9:50am Eastern Time Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271703&tp_key=800c01a531

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.