iCAD to Participate at the Piper Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in New York City.
|Presentation Details:
|Date:
|December 5, 2019
|Time:
|9:50am Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271703&tp_key=800c01a531
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.