There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,215 in the last 365 days.

iCAD to Participate at the Piper Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in New York City.

   
Presentation Details:
Date:  December 5, 2019
Time:  9:50am Eastern Time
Webcast:  https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271703&tp_key=800c01a531
   

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.