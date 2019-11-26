Sulfur Powder Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Sulfur Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sulfur Powder Market:

Executive Summary

There are numerous allotropes of sulfur available and retailed in the market. The most common form of sulphur is the yellow sulfur crystals or sulfur powder. Sulfur powder is primarily used in the vulcanisation of black rubber. This power is also added as a fungicide and in black gunpowder. Sulfur powder is critically essential in the production of sulfuric acid, which is possibly the most crucial chemical manufactured by industries. This acid is further used in the production of phosphoric acid, which is used to develop phosphates for fertilisers.

Mercaptans are a family of organosulfur compounds. This powder is mixed with the natural gas supplies because of their distinctive smell, so that gas leaks can be observed and detected easily. Others forms of mercaptans are utilized in silver polish and in the manufacturing of herbicides and pesticides. The sulfur powder can also be used to bleach paper. Also, this powder is added as a preservative agent in several food and beverage items. Many detergents and surfactants are sulfate derivatives. Calcium sulfate, which is commonly known as gypsum is mined on the scale of about 100 million tonnes per year and finds several applications in the cement and plaster industry.

The report on the global sulfur powder market provides detailed information on the product outlook and the overall market scope during the forecast period 2019-2025. The report primarily focuses on Sulfur Powder value and volume at the company level, regional level, and global level. From a global perspective, the sulfur powder market report depicts the overall Sulfur Powder market size while analyzing the crucial historical data, present market dynamics and trends, and future growth prospects. Furthermore, the report also focuses on the product's marketing channel and highlights the potential opportunities, challenges, and threats that the market players may encounter during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

To better analyse the market scope and trends, the report divided the overall sulfur powder market into some critical market segments.

Based on product types, the global sulfur powder market has been segmented into-

99.5% Pure sulfur powder

99.9% Pure sulfur powder

Based on applications, the global sulfur powder market has been segmented into-

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

While covering the competitive landscape of the global sulfur powder market, the report also covers the other critical factors, including the Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Sulfur Powder, Key revenue and market share figures of major manufacturers, and the overall industry overview of Sulfur Powder.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global sulfur powder market report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sulfur Powder in the major markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer operating in the global sulfur power industry and covered in the report, the report analyzes their Sulfur Powder manufacturing sites, production capacity, production strategies, business development policies, challenges and opportunities encountered, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global sulfur powder market. The report provides detailed information on the Sulfur Powder Status and market growth prospect for each of the above-mentioned regions. The whole regional market analysis has been presented in the sulfur powder market report.

Industry News

As per the news given in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), China is planning to develop and launch a bonded low-sulfur bunker fuel oil contract that will enable the potential foreign investors to participate in trading by the end of the year 2019. The advanced 0.5 sulfur content cap in shipping fuel set by the International Maritime Organisation is expected to come into effect by the end of the year 2020.

