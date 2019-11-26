 Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Highlights:

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB4,720 million, representing an increase of 12.6% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 3.7% sequentially



was RMB4,720 million, representing an increase of 12.6% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 3.7% sequentially Investment volume 2 was RMB5,128 million, representing an increase of 11.3% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 17.8% sequentially



was RMB5,128 million, representing an increase of 11.3% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 17.8% sequentially Average investment amount per investor was RMB74,592, representing an increase of 31.7% from the same period of 2018



Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB7,453, representing an increase of 10.4% from the same period of 2018



Net revenue was RMB510.8 million, representing an increase of 0.5% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 19.6 % sequentially



Operating income was RMB83.5 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB 55.8 million in the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 55.0% sequentially



Net income was RMB81.8million, compared with a net loss of RMB 44.0 million in the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 51.5% sequentially

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Industry conditions remained challenging during the third quarter, but solid execution of Company’s strategy enabled us to sustain an attractive level of profitability. Our efforts now are focused on preparation for the change in regulatory qualification and compliance. Because the final outcome of industry reforms is still uncertain, we want to be fully prepared for a range of scenarios.”

Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB510.8 million (US$71.5 million), representing an increase of 0.5% from the same period of 2018.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB396.5 million (US$55.5 million), representing an increase of 6.6% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increased loan origination volume compared with the same period of 2018.

Revenue from post-origination services was RMB59.3 million (US$8.3 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% from the same period of 2018. The decrease was due to the disposal of our previously-consolidated affiliated company Shanghai Caiyin Asset Management Co, Ltd. ("Caiyin"), which provided certain post-origination loan services.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB101.1 million (US$14.1 million), representing an increase of 2.7% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to higher expenses associated with credit assessment.

Allowance for uncollectible receivables and contract assets was RMB67.8 million (US$9.5 million), representing an increase of 156.9% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume and unfavorable changes in estimated collectability, which is caused by difficult industry conditions.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB152.4 million (US$21.3million), representing an increase of 33.8% from the same period of 2018, driven by an increase in advertising expenses to promote the Company’s brand.

General and administrative expense was RMB47.5 million (US$6.6 million), representing an increase of 76.7% from the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased staffing cost, as well as certain share-based compensation expense allocated to general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB58.6 million (US$8.2 million), representing an increase of 60.0% from the same period of 2018, as the Company continued to invest in technology.

Income from operations was RMB83.5 million (US$11.7 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB 55.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to Jiayin shareholders was RMB81.8 million (US$11.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB44.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end were RMB238.0 million (US$33.3 million), compared with RMB359.8 million in the same period of 2018.

During the quarter, the Company conducted a business combination with Geerong Yun (Shanghai) Enterprise Development Co., Ltd. (“Geerong Yun”), an innovative fintech-driven platform connecting financial institutions. Prior to the combination, Geerong Yun and Jiayin were under the common control of Mr. Dinggui Yan, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jiayin. The combination has been retrospectively reflected in the financial statements from the beginning of 2019, but not to prior periods as the impact was not material. The consolidation is intended to support the growth of Jiayin’s institutional funding sources, as well as to strengthen our big data analytics and fintech R&D. In addition, during this quarter, the Company disposed Caiyin, the details of the disposal was provided in the Company’s press releases furnished to the SEC on form 6-Ks, including the relevant exhibits which dated on September 16, 2019 and October 24, 2019, respectively.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time/ 9:00 PM China Standard Time.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

China: +86 4006208038 or +86 8008190121 Hong Kong +852 3018-6771 United States, New York +1 (845) 675-0437

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 6759548.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601 Mainland China +86 8008190121

+86 4006208038

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 3, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6759548.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at http://ir.niwodai.com/ .

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2019. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with its initial public offering.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com





JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31, As of September 30, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 41,441 237,994 33,297 Restricted cash 41,500 - - Amounts due from related parties - 131,328 18,373 Accounts receivable, net 336,849 208,798 29,212 Contract assets, net 203,080 - - Assets from the investor assurance program, net 5,525 - - Short term Investment - 71,477 10,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,234 132,118 18,484 Deferred tax assets 56,027 - - Long term Investment - 3,540 495 Property and equipment 29,011 39,169 5,480 Right-of-use assets3 - 44,742 6,260 Other long-term assets 212 3,234 452 TOTAL ASSETS 801,879 872,400 122,053 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities including amounts of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to the Company: Payroll and welfare payable 110,562 91,512 12,803 Amounts due to related parties 84,509 7,511 1,051 Liabilities from investor assurance program 1,547,072 - - Other guarantee liabilities 4,060 - - Other Payable 50,783 293,069 41,002 Other Payable related to the disposal of Caiyin - 987,511 138,158 Tax payables 422,177 141,491 19,795 Refund liabilities 84,498 - - Lease liabilities3 - 42,914 6,004 Deferred Tax Liability - 4,969 695 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 150,224 143,285 20,046 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,453,885 1,712,262 239,554 Commitments and Contingencies





SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

10,000,000,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, 216,100,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019, respectively) 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 395,472 715,029 100,036 Accumulated deficit4 (2,047,478 ) (1,565,535 ) (219,026 ) Other comprehensive income - 10,770 1,507 Minority interests - (126 ) (18 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (1,652,006 ) (839,862 ) (117,501 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT 801,879 872,400 122,053

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related

parties of RMB nil and RMB 654 for the period 2018Q3,

and 2019Q3, respectively) 508,165 510,773 71,460 2,171,683 1,887,556 264,079 Operating cost and expenses: Origination and servicing (97,911 ) (101,128 ) (14,148 ) (284,035 ) (354,929 ) (49,656 ) Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable and contract assets (26,386 ) (67,780 ) (9,483 ) (187,618 ) (182,325 ) (25,508 ) Provision for assets and liabilities from investor assurance program (262,336 ) - - (426,710 ) - - Sales and marketing (113,867 ) (152,364 ) (21,317 ) (562,630 ) (492,336 ) (68,880 ) General and administrative (26,856 ) (47,465 ) (6,641 ) (83,272 ) (154,405 ) (21,602 ) Research and development (36,612 ) (58,566 ) (8,194 ) (112,387 ) (162,785 ) (22,775 ) Total operating cost and expenses (563,968 ) (427,303 ) (59,783 ) (1,656,652 ) (1,346,780 ) (188,421 ) Income (loss) from operation (55,803 ) 83,470 11,677 515,031 540,776 75,658 Interest income (expense) 230 88 12 1,042 (88 ) (12 ) Other income, net 1,669 7,308 1,022 12,039 20,876 2,921 Income (loss) before income taxes (53,904 ) 90,866 12,711 528,112 561,564 78,567 Income tax expense 9,952 (9,099 ) (1,273 ) (78,689 ) (79,623 ) (11,140 ) Net income (loss) (43,952 ) 81,767 11,438 449,423 481,941 67,427 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders - 152 21 - (76 ) (11 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. (43,952 ) 81,615 11,417 449,423 482,017 67,438 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments - 10,770 1,507 - 10,777 1,508 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. (43,952 ) 92,385 12,924 449,423 492,794 68,946 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: - Basic and diluted 200,000,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 200,000,000 206,307,671 206,307,671 Net income (loss) per share: - Basic and diluted (0.22 ) 0.38 0.05 2.25 2.34 0.33 Net income (loss) per ADS(1 ADS represents 4 ordinary shares): - Basic and diluted (0.88 ) 1.52 0.20 9.00 9.36 1.32



_________________________________

1 “Loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated during the period presented.

2 “Investment volume” refers to the total amount of all investment transactions executed by investors during the period presented.

3 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases,” beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize a modified retrospective approach which allowed the Company to initially apply the new lease standard at the adoption date and recognize a cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2019, with no adjustments to prior periods presented. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings were made. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material effect the Company’s our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

4 It includes accumulated loss from under common control transactions related to Geerong Yun.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.