Goodfood Market Corp. Announces the Addition of Raghu Mocharla to Its Management Team as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery Company in Canada, announced today that Raghu Mocharla will be joining its management team as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer effective December 2, 2019.



“We are excited to welcome Raghu as Goodfood’s CTO,'' said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “He brings with him a wealth of experience in technology, business leadership and entrepreneurship from Amazon, Yahoo! and Indigo that will strengthen the competitive advantages that Goodfood is building in its technology platforms.”

Raghu has over 20 years of experience in defining and executing ambitious technology roadmaps while building and leading high performing teams. He most recently was Vice President, E-commerce at Indigo where he led a sizeable team and budget in developing and launching multiple initiatives, including a revamp of the e-commerce web platform and mobile applications. Between 2012 and 2014, Raghu held a leadership position at Amazon where he and his team were responsible for competitive pricing, driving billions in sales and owning the technology systems supporting billions of transactions. He also held senior positions at Yahoo! and E*Trade, in addition to having founded several entrepreneurial ventures.

“Goodfood represents a unique and innovative opportunity to conveniently deliver delicious and healthy food and grocery options to Canadians everywhere. I look forward to the exciting journey of building thoughtful technology that meets the needs of our rapidly growing member base and help scale our operations,” said Raghu Mocharla.

“At Goodfood, we value technology as a core competency and understand its importance in building a world-class user experience and automation ecosystem. Raghu’s executive positions at Indigo and Amazon show a depth of knowledge in e-commerce technology that will undoubtedly be a strategic asset to Goodfood,” concluded Jonathan Ferrari.

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta, a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec and is currently building out its new production facility in Vancouver. Goodfood had 200,000 active subscribers as at August 31, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca ﻿

