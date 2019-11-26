ACCC Insurance Company Selects One Inc for Digital Claims Payments

Adding ClaimsPay® will enable faster claims payments and a better customer experience

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce ACCC Insurance Company (ACCC) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform’s ClaimsPay® to modernize the company’s outbound payment capabilities.



A leading provider of personal auto insurance servicing over 3,000 independent agents, Houston, Texas-based ACCC sought to improve the claims experience for policyholders. ACCC chose the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to incorporate digital claims payment functionality, enhance customer engagement, and facilitate faster claims payments.

“ACCC identified a need to modernize, simplify and accelerate its capabilities related to claims payments and to provide payees with more options, including digital and near real-time capabilities that are impossible with traditional paper checks,“ said Peter Datz, director of business applications and technology services at ACCC Insurance Company. “Selecting One Inc as our digital payments and disbursement platform will address these shorter-term priorities, and their familiarity with and focus on the unique needs of the non-standard insurance industry will make this a valuable partnership going forward. One Inc’s seamless and flexible integration into our current systems will also streamline several time-consuming processes, freeing up our adjusters to focus on the complex issues that require more in-depth, human attention.”

The user-friendly interface — designed to support enhanced adoption among insureds — was another deciding factor for ACCC when choosing a software solution focused on driving digital disbursements. Built to accommodate the unique needs of insurers and insureds, the platform’s intuitive design and multiple disbursement options will enable ACCC to derive important decision-making data in real-time, while delivering a seamless customer experience.

“By offering a variety of digital engagement channels and secure disbursement options, ACCC will be able to create an industry-leading customer experience around claims payments,” said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. “We look forward to a long, collaborative partnership with ACCC as they continue to expand and innovate moving forward.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About ACCC

ACCC Insurance Company is a leading provider of personal auto insurance, servicing over 3,000 independent agents and their customers. ACCC, a privately held company, was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit https://drivewiththeeagle.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8b83d09-387d-4e52-8369-cc64f7f04b34

Peter Datz Peter Datz, director of business applications and technology services at ACCC Insurance Company



