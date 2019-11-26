Venus Concept Inc. Announces CE Mark and Health Canada License to Market Venus Epileve

Venus Epileve is a new, cost-effective, laser hair removal solution designed for the aesthetics market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada and CE Mark from DEKRA Certification B.V. to market Venus Epileve. It is intended as a treatment for hirsutism, permanent hair reduction and pseudofolliculitis barbae in Europe, and for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and the treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae in Canada.



Venus Epileve represents a new product introduction that expands the Company’s diode laser hair removal offering beyond the Venus Velocity which was introduced to the medical aesthetics market in 2017. The Venus Epileve is cost-effective, fast, comfortable, and can be used on all skin types (Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI), including tanned skin. The Venus Epileve is a portable and versatile tabletop device that offers two modes of operation (SLIDE and PULSE) and a real-time cooling system aimed at ensuring patient safety and comfort. The Venus Epileve is integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technology that collects technical information to help providers enhance business operations and improve treatment efficiency.

“The receipt of CE Mark and Health Canada Authorization for our new laser hair removal solution, the Venus Epileve, represents another example of Venus Concept’s ability to introduce new and innovative solutions designed specifically for the non-traditional aesthetics market,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Venus Concept Inc. “Building on the success of the Venus Velocity, we designed the Venus Epileve as a cost-effective laser hair removal solution for customers outside of the medical aesthetics market. We are preparing for a limited launch of the Venus Epileve in Europe and Canada beginning in the second quarter of 2020 with the full launch targeted for the second half of 2020. We look forward to the commercial expansion of Venus Epileve in these markets contributing to our solid growth profile next year and we expect our expanded portfolio of laser hair removal solutions will help us further penetrate the $1.4 billion global hair removal market1 in the years to come.”

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept’s hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

