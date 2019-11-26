Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Kollins, Satsuma President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Investor Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in Boston.
|Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 3, 2019
|Time:
|12:50pm Eastern Time on Track 3: Stuart Room
|Location:
|Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA
|Webcast:
|Webcast Link
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.satsumarx.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.
Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.
INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS:
Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
tom@satsumarx.com
