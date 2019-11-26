Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Kollins, Satsuma President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Investor Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in Boston.

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Time: 12:50pm Eastern Time on Track 3: Stuart Room Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA Webcast: Webcast Link

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.satsumarx.com . The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

