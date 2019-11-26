EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call on December 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge aerospace & defense systems and high-speed broadband communication network infrastructures, will announce its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after market close.



Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, December 5, 2019. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The conference passcode number is 2374375. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://www.emcore.com . Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. A webcast will be available for replay beginning Thursday, December 5, 2019 following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge aerospace & defense systems and high-speed broadband communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless service providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed, and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems, and military communications. EMCORE has vertically integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, visit http://www.emcore.com .

Investor Contacts

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

+1-617-542-6180

investor_emkr@emcore.com



