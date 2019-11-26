Enthusiast Gaming Now Verified as Largest Gaming Network Across North America and the United Kingdom

Digital media network previously verified by Comscore as largest gaming network in the U.S. now extended to North America and the United Kingdom





Reaches the most combined unique visitors across desktop, mobile and video in the two largest English speaking gaming markets in the world



Delivers 44% more gamers in North America and 102% more gamers in the United Kingdom than any other gaming information network

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that its digital media network of websites and YouTube channels* has been further verified as the largest gaming information network in North America and the United Kingdom by Comscore, a leading third party media measurement and analytics company. The measurement firm recently verified the network as the largest gaming information network in the U.S. , and has now extended that to include all of North America and the U.K., which combined represent the largest developed global digital advertising markets and account for a major share of global gaming revenue.

Generating almost one billion total views a month, Enthusiast Gaming’s network of over 100 gaming websites and 900 YouTube channels** now reaches more combined unique visitors across desktop, mobile and video platforms than any other gaming information entity in each market. In North America, this reach is now 44% greater than the next nearest entity, while in the U.K. this reach is now 102% greater than the next nearest entity.

Menashe Kestenbaum, President of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “We now have the largest gaming network in two of the largest developed gaming markets in the world, verified by Comscore. Our network has amassed significant size and scale in a short period of time, and we can now focus on our strategy of delivering unique and effective direct advertising and sponsorship experiences for our clients. Being verified by a trusted third party analytics company like Comscore, gives our sales team a significant advantage when speaking to brands and agencies about how Enthusiast’s integrated advertising platform can be uniquely leveraged to reach more gamers than any other platform in North America or the U.K.”

The gaming industry is rapidly growing, and is now bigger than the music industry and box office combined. Being verified as the largest gaming network in North America and U.K., positions Enthusiast Gaming as a leading platform for brands and agencies trying to reach the elusive gamer demographic. With the global gaming market set to reach almost $200bn by 2022, according to Newzoo, the Company continues to focus on its growth strategy of increasing revenue per user by driving direct sales and unlocking new revenue opportunities to capitalize on the increasing share of wallet moving to the gaming industry.



About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in the U.S., the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects London. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of Enthusiast Gaming. The risks include risks that are customary to transactions of this nature and customary to companies which have their stock traded on the TSXV. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Enthusiast Gaming will obtain from them. For instance, there can be no assurance that the acquisition will close as anticipated, that the acquisition will position the Company as a leader in the mobile gaming sector and that the acquisition will result in growth of the Company’s online and offline gaming community.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



