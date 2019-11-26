Stella-Jones Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Douglas Muzyka to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Muzyka has most recently held the positions of Senior Vice-President and Chief Science and Technology Officer of E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company (2010-2017), President, DuPont Greater China (2006-2010) and President and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont Canada, Inc. (2003-2006).

Currently retired, Mr. Muzyka serves on the Boards of CCL Industries (Chair of Human Resources and Compensation Committee and member of the Safety, Health and Environmental Committee) and Chemtrade Logistics. He serves also as Chair of the National Research Council of Canada.

“We are delighted to welcome Doug to the Stella-Jones Board of Directors”, said Katherine Lehman, Chair of the Board. “His broad management background, exceptional technical skillset and depth of understanding of health and safety management systems will bring extensive experience to our Board. I am confident that he will make an important and positive contribution and all of our Board members look forward to working with him”.

Mr. Muzyka’s appointment is effective December 16, 2019 and will bring the total number of Board members to eight.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, the ability of the Company to raise the capital required for acquisitions, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.



