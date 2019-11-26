Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:



Evercore ISI 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

Piper Jaffray 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY

Cedric Francois, CEO and co-founder of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2019 Healthcare Conference and at the Piper Jaffray 2019 Healthcare Conference.

The events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com .

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902

Media Contact:

Tracy Vineis

tracy.vineis@apellis.com

617.420.4839



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.