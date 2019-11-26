G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 4:35 p.m. at the Boston Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer will begin in 4Q19 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 Therapeutics also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com



