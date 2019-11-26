BeiGene to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.



A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 3,000 employees in the United States, China, Australia, and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. In the United States, BeiGene markets and distributes BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) and in China, the Company markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) under a license from Celgene Corporation.i

i ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.



