Aptamers 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023

Aptamers Market 2019

Talking about Aptamers, these are the single and short-stranded RNA or DNA molecules. These molecules can bind to a particular target, which includes small molecules peptides, toxins, proteins, live cells, carbohydrates, and more. They can come in different shapes based on their tendency to create helices loops. These are incredibly versatile and widely used in drug discovery, laboratory diagnosis, pharmaceutical studies, disease treatment, molecular recognition and more. Apart from this, they are also used to produce improved and cost-effective medicines which can treat the condition faster.

Key Players Segmentation

Some of the players in Aptamers market are NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc. (Canada), Aptagen, LLC (U.S.), Aptamer Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), SomaLogic, Inc. (U.S.), AM Biotechnologies, LLC (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vivonics, Inc. (U.S.), and Apta Targets (Spain) to name a few.

The global market for this is growing at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate. In the year 2016, the global market value was USD 723 million. Now looking at the current market condition and trends, it is expected that during the forecast period, i.e., from 2016 to 2023, the market will grow at around 28 percent of CAGR. Massive improvement in the Aptamer development filed, increasing investment by key players for better research and development, an increasing number of companies dealing with these are some of the prominent triggering factors.

These small molecules offer a lot of benefits through our different applications. These are synthesized chemically, and this prevents variation and reduces the development time. Apart from all these, advancement in technologies is also anticipated to propel the worldwide market for Aptamer in the coming years. However, in some cases, these molecules have failed in late-stage clinical experiments. This can hamper the market growth. Besides, less awareness about the molecules in different countries and improper regulatory guidelines may also affect the growth negatively.

Market Segmentation of aptamer companies

The world market for Aptamer is segmented based on type, application, end-users, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is split into DNA-based, peptide, XNA-based, RNA-based, and others. Among these, the DNA-based market segment will witness maximum market share during the forecast period owing development of advanced DNA technology for treatment. Considering the application, it is segmented into diagnosis, research and development, and therapeutic development. The diagnosis segment dominated the global market in the year 2016 and is expected to remain at the top. On the basis of end-users, it is divided into research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies and biopharmaceutical companies.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on geography, the global Aptamers market is split into Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. For better market growth prediction, the report also analyses some primary country-level market. So, the countries which include in this new market study report are the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, Germany, South Africa, Japan, China, India, France, Russia, GCC Countries, Korea, New Zealand, Australia, and Others. However, among them, the North America region is anticipated to rule the global market. The reasons behind the growth of this regional market are rapid technological advancement, rise in partnership between key biopharmaceutical firms, and various government policies for medicines.

Market Updates of aptamer company

Valent Pharmaceutical successfully acquired Eyetech. With this acquisition, the company has entered into the global market with the production and marketing of Macugen.

Apta Targets raised around € 2.7 million from Caixa Capital to start the development of clinical tests for ApTOLL. This drug is widely used to treat ischemic stroke.

