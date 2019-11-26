Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2019-2024

PUNE, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The world market for Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is forecasted to expand at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate in the coming years owing to the huge competition among the key players. The effective optimization of network using advanced and latest technologies has been detected as the major SD-WAN market trend across the world. The key players are now incorporating different advanced technologies, for example ML, AI and more, to deal with the challenges related to network management. The adoption rate of SD-WAN is increasing with time.

Key Players Segmentation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.

Ecessa Corporations

CloudGenix

Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

CloudGenix, Inc.

Elfiq Networks, Inc.

Peplink

Versa Networks

Saicom

It has been proved that SD-WAN solutions enable automation of different tasks, such as fault detection, event correlation, fault isolation, trend detection, bandwidth utilization, network management, and more. So, all these things will consequently increase the demand for SD-WAN solutions across the world. The growing demand for a better and cost-effective cloud-based solution is also expected to be a significant factor behind the rapid growth of this market. The traditional network system doesn’t support cloud solutions and results in latency issues, congestion and more.

That’s why corporates and various service providers are now using cloud-based SD-WAN to boost their agility, scalability, and efficiency. Such solutions also help companies to lower their OPEX and CAPEX. These benefits have increased the demand for advanced SD-WAN. Massive proliferation worldwide, data, and flexibility offered by such solutions are also triggering the market. It is forecasted that by the end of 2024, the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market will cross USD 35 billion, and the CAGR will be around 49 percent during the forecast period.

Global Sd Software Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. Based on the product type, it is split into on-premises and on-cloud. Among these, the on-premises segment is expected to dominate this market segment in the coming years. As the different key players are now started offering reliable SD-WAN services. Now, speaking about the application or end-use-based segmentation, it covers healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, retail, manufacturing, and government. It is expected that the BFSI segment will dominate the market with maximum market share. However, IT & telecom sector will play a significant role in market growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis of Sd Software Market

Regionally, the world Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into five key regions. They are Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Europe. Furthermore, the report also analyses the country-level markets and their growth for a better prediction. It includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Japan, India, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, Colombia, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and more. Among them, the expected dominating regional market will be the North America market. The primary reason behind this is the growing demand for cloud computing and increasing investment by key players to expand its business.

Latest Market Updates of Sd Software Market

In October 2019, Cisco informed that the company has successfully acquired CloudCherry, located in Salt Lake City. The company offers CEM- Customer Experience Management CEM. Jointly, both CloudCherry and Cisco will help the companies to deliver better customer services. Besides, the company will be able to expand its business in that area.

