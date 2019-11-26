Asia Organic Manures Market Forecast, 2027 - Market Projected to Reach $258M by 2027, Rising at a CAGR of Approx 6%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Organic Manures Market Outlook Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia's Organic Manure market is anticipated to reach USD 258 Million by 2027 as compared to USD 162 Million in 2019, marking a CAGR of around 6% between 2020 and 2027.



Increased application of chemical fertilizers has resulted in detrimental effects on the long-term crop yields and soil fertility. The quality of the food is also degraded and various health issues occur after long-term consumption of chemically-grown food products. The use of chemical fertilizers also destroy the natural vegetation quality leading to soil erosion.



In Asia, the top organic farming nations by land area are China and India. The government policies are supporting the growth of the organic farming and thus providing subsidies and other supports to escalate the application rate of organic manure in the agricultural fields.



The total area of organic agricultural land in Asia was almost 6.1 million hectares in 2017, which is 0.4% of the total agricultural area in this region. Also, Asia comprises of 9% of the global organic agricultural land.



In between 2016 and 2017, the organic area in Asia increased by 1.2 million hectares or 2%, which is expected to foster the application of organic manure. The countries in this region comprise of large organic agricultural areas, such as China has 3 million hectares for the same.



In Asia, 45% of all organic farmland was used for arable crops, in 2017, Also, 1.1 million organic producers were registered in Asia among which, India is the country with the largest number of organic producers accounting 835,000, followed by the Philippines with 166,000.



Out of USD 11.4 billion of organic products sold in Asia in 2017, China accounted for USD 9.1 billion, Japan has a large organic products market value of USD 1.7 billion, followed by South Korea with a market value of USD 394 million. The rising growth of organic market is driving the demand for organic manure, which is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.



There are major hindrances in organic farming in Asia, due to the legislations. For instance, most nations sell products without any certification, which are not considered for consumption in the market. With time, countries are expected to develop these legislations and apply them to organic farming to encourage and thus propagate the growth of organic manure market in Asia Pacific.



The farmers and consumers have witnessed major effects on the environment and ecology in different nations in this region, which has encouraged the government authorities to take policy initiatives for agricultural betterment.



Key Topics Covered



Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market and Product Definition

Research Objective

Executive Summary



Asia Pacific Organic Manure Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

Market Segmentation by:

Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Source

Form

Nutrient Type

Industry Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Risk Analysis

Average Pricing Analysis

Raw Material Outlook

List of Patents

Market Dynamics of Asia Pacific Organic Manure Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape

Company Profile of Key players

Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned



Multiples Group

National Fertilizers Ltd

Coromandel International Ltd

KRIBHCO

Revisoil

Qingdao Future Group

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

Special Biochem Pvt Ltd

Rachna Guild Pvt Ltd

Asia Agrotech Co Ltd

Qld Organics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9dvzm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.