Exactus, Inc. Signs Cool & Dre Endorsement and Co-Branding Deal

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), an industrial hemp farm operator and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, today announced that it has signed an endorsement and co-branding deal with Grammy Nominated celebrity producer and songwriter duo Cool & Dre .



Cool & Dre launched their record company Epidemic Music in 2004 and are known for working with the best of the best in the music industry including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Tyga, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, The Game, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Queen Latifa, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Young Jeezy, just to name a few. Their hits include “The Game” and 50 Cent's 2005 hit "Hate It or Love It", Juvenile's "Rodeo", Ja Rule's "New York", Fat Joe's "All the Way Up" and Lil Wayne's "On Fire".

To date, their work has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Emiliano Aloi, President and CEO of Exactus states, “It is a great honor to work with Cool & Dre. Besides the tremendous global reach and great human quality of Cool and Dre, the deciding factor driving this endorsement is that it is true in form and spirit. Cool himself has been suffering Crohn’s for the last 20 years and has been very adamant on expressing his personal experience from the use of cannabinoids and our products to help his condition as well as for general wellness. With over 3 million cases of IBD and almost 1 million diagnosed Crohn’s patients in the US alone, we want to support Cool’s advocacy in bringing awareness and cannabinoid research to aid this community.”

Bobby Yampolsky, Chairman of the Board of Exactus, “I have known Cool & Dre for years and it is of great personal value that we can work on something together that truly has the potential to change lives. Our relationship with Cool & Dre will go beyond becoming ambassadors to Exactus, they will also play an integral role in developing Green Goddess Extracts into a global brand.”

Cool & Dre, “We are proud to announce our partnership with Exactus and their Green Goddess brand. Outside of the inspiration that Green Goddess provides us in our creative process, it is the health benefits of the products that we see is what truly excites us. As a Crohn’s survivor, Cool will be able to speak directly to his experience that Exactus provides on a personal level. As someone who deals with Acid Reflux, Dre will be able speak directly to his experience with consuming the many products that Exactus offers under its umbrella. We are truly excited about this partnership and very eager to spread the great news and awareness about Green Goddess and Exactus.”

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactushemp.com .

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of CBD-rich hemp in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess Extracts™, Levor Collection™, Paradise CBD™ and Exactus.

Hemp is a federally legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After over 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the States. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 29, 2019, and in other periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition, or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com



