eGain to Participate in Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the Benchmark 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Conference taking place Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The New York Athletic Club in New York City.



Mr. Smit will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact either your Benchmark representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



