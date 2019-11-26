TuanChe Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuanChe Limited (“TuanChe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights Compared with the Prior Year Period

Net revenues decreased by 12.7% to RMB135.6 million (US$19.0 million) from RMB155.3 million.





Gross profit decreased by 14.5% to RMB93.2 million (US$13.0 million) from RMB109.1 million. Gross margin decreased to 68.7% from 70.2%.





Quarterly number of auto shows organized increased by 3.4% to 212 in 150 cities from 205 auto shows in 122 cities across China. A total of 192 special promotion events were organized during the quarter.





Quarterly number of automobile sales transactions facilitated decreased by 6.0% to 76,798 from 81,742, and the quarterly Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) of new automobiles sold decreased by 0.9% to RMB10.5 billion (US$1.5 billion) from RMB10.6 billion.





Geographic coverage of sales operations further expanded to 148 cities as of September 30, 2019, from 131 cities as of September 30, 2018.



First Nine Months 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights Compared with the Prior Year Period

Net revenues increased by 8.8% to RMB462.0 million (US$64.6 million) from RMB424.6 million.





Gross profit increased by 7.2% to RMB326.1 million (US$45.6 million) from RMB304.3 million. Gross margin decreased to 70.6% from 71.7%.





The number of auto shows organized during the first nine months of 2019 increased by 41.2% to 734 in 233 cities from 520 auto shows in 148 cities across China. A total of 358 special promotion events were organized for the first nine months of 2019.





The number of automobile sales transactions facilitated during the first nine months of 2019 increased by 9.7% to 251,883 from 229,654, and the GMV of new automobiles sold during the first nine months of 2019 increased by 6.3% to RMB34.0 billion (US$4.8 billion) from RMB32.0 billion.

Mr. Wei Wen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TuanChe, commented, “During the third quarter of 2019, we continued to bolster our core auto show business, accelerate the development of our online marketing services, and cultivate additional collaboration opportunities with strategic partners to drive long-term growth. Facing the continuing macroeconomic and industry-wide headwinds, we adopted a more prudent expansion strategy to optimize the efficiency of our geographic coverage and refine our cost structures. We also made headway in the development of our special promotion events, which have become an integral component of our current growth strategy. Going forward, we plan to continue leveraging our in-depth automotive domain expertise, proven transaction facilitation capabilities, and highly-appealing value propositions for both OEMs and auto dealers. Although the adverse market conditions will continue to impact our financial and operating performances in the near-term, we are confident that our ongoing efforts to fortify our position as the leading omni-channel sales platform and cultivate additional revenue streams will assure our growth prospects in the long term.”

Mr. Zhihai Mao, Chief Financial Officer of TuanChe, stated, “Hampered by the underwhelming performance of China’s automotive market in 2019, net revenues in the third quarter decreased by 12.7% year over year to RMB135.6 million. However, despite this temporary setback, we have actively taken measures to reposition our business and bolster our growth prospects for the long-term. As part of these efforts, for example, we cultivated new growth drivers, such as our special promotion events and online marketing services. As a result, during the quarter, service fees generated from our special promotion events increased to RMB6.0 million while virtual dealership, online marketing services and other revenues increased to RMB5.9 million, compared to RMB1.7 million in the prior year period. Looking ahead, we expect industry headwinds to persist, continuing to impact our financial performance throughout the remainder of 2019. However, we remain confident that our market-leading position, growing network coverage, new business initiatives, and prudent cost and expense structures have laid the foundation for our growth in the long term.”

Recent Business Developments

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced that it had signed a strategic partnership with Tmall Auto, the automotive arm of Alibaba Group’s (NYSE: BABA) Tmall, China's largest e-commerce platform for brands and retailers. This partnership will further enable both TuanChe and Tmall Auto to collaborate and explore additional growth opportunities throughout the entirety of China’s automotive transaction value chain.

Moreover, Tmall Auto will work with TuanChe to integrate its online resources, e-commerce infrastructure, and big data analysis capabilities with TuanChe’s expansive national coverage and proven track record managing both offline automotive operations and sales events. Both companies plan to jointly integrate a new data-driven, smart, online-to-offline automotive transaction service while further expanding each other’s customer bases and enhancing the car-purchasing experience for consumers.

Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 12.7% to RMB135.6 million (US$19.0 million) from RMB155.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of offline marketing services, which decreased by 15.6% year over year to RMB129.7 million (US$18.1 million) from RMB153.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease was partially offset by the accelerated growth of the Company’s new business initiatives, including virtual dealership and online marketing services.

Offline marketing services revenues generated from auto shows in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 19.5% to RMB123.6 million (US$17.3 million) from RMB153.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the slowing macro economy and industry-wide challenges. Revenues generated from special promotion events in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million) compared to nil in the prior year period.





in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 19.5% to RMB123.6 million (US$17.3 million) from RMB153.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the slowing macro economy and industry-wide challenges. Revenues generated from special promotion events in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million) compared to nil in the prior year period. Virtual dealership, online marketing services and other revenues were RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB1.7 million in the prior year period.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 14.5% to RMB93.2 million (US$13.0 million) from RMB109.1 million in the prior year period. Gross margin decreased to 68.7% in the third quarter of 2019 from 70.2% in the prior year period.

Total Operating Expenses and Loss from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.3% to RMB146.0 million (US$20.4 million) from RMB148.0 million in the prior year period.

Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 8.9% to RMB108.8 million (US$15.2 million) from RMB119.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to decreases in staff compensation expenses as well as online advertising and promotion expenses. Selling and marketing expenses included staff compensation expenses of RMB37.4 million (US$5.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB43.6 million in the prior year period, including share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB18.0 million in the prior year period.





General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9.0% to RMB25.0 million (US$3.5 million) from RMB23.0 million in the prior year period, largely due to increased headcount as a result of the Company’s business expansion, increased allowance for doubtful accounts, as well as professional fees and ongoing expenses as a public company.





Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 122.1% to RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB5.5 million in the prior year period, mainly driven by an increased headcount as a result of the Company's recent business expansion.

Loss from continuing operations was RMB52.8 million (US$7.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB38.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to the Company’s Shareholders and Non-GAAP Measures

Net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB46.8 million (US$6.5 million) compared to RMB50.4 million in the prior year period. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share from continuing operations were both RMB0.16 (US$0.02) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB0.47 in the prior year period.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB37.6 million (US$5.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB8.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.13 (US$0.02) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB0.08 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB37.9 million (US$5.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of RMB7.6 million in the prior year period.

For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and adjusted EBITDA, please reference sections titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB291.7 million (US$40.8 million). Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB55.7 million (US$7.8 million) compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB12.0 million in the prior year period.

Unaudited First Nine Months 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 8.8% to RMB462.0 million (US$64.6 million) from RMB424.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly driven by the revenue growth from offline marketing services which increased by 5.4% year over year to RMB445.7 million (US$62.3 million) from RMB422.8 million in the prior year period, as well as the accelerated growth of the Company’s new business initiatives, including virtual dealership and online marketing services.

Offline marketing services revenues generated from auto shows in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 2.4% to RMB433.0 million (US$60.6 million) from RMB422.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to (1) the increased number of cities in which the Company operated; and (2) the increased number of auto shows organized and booths offered to industry customers, including franchised dealers, automakers, and automotive service providers. Revenues generated from special promotion events in the first nine months of 2019 were RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) compared to nil in the prior year period.





in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 2.4% to RMB433.0 million (US$60.6 million) from RMB422.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to (1) the increased number of cities in which the Company operated; and (2) the increased number of auto shows organized and booths offered to industry customers, including franchised dealers, automakers, and automotive service providers. Revenues generated from special promotion events in the first nine months of 2019 were RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) compared to nil in the prior year period. Virtual dealership, online marketing services and other revenues were RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB1.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 7.2% to RMB326.1 million (US$45.6 million) from RMB304.3 million in the prior year period. Gross margin decreased to 70.6% in the first nine months of 2019 from 71.7% in the prior year period.

Total Operating Expenses and Loss from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 45.9% to RMB518.1 million (US$72.4 million) from RMB355.1 million in the prior year period, mainly due to the Company’s business expansion.

Selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 43.6% to RMB412.4 million (US$57.7 million) from RMB287.2 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increases in staff compensation expenses as well as advertising and promotion expenses. Selling and marketing expenses included staff compensation expenses of RMB186.2 million (US$26.1 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB79.9 million in the prior year period, including share-based compensation expenses of RMB76.0 million (US$10.6 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB25.2 million in the prior year period.





General and administrative expenses in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 39.4% to RMB76.1 million (US$10.6 million) from RMB54.6 million in the prior year period, largely due to increased headcount as a result of the Company’s business expansion, increased allowance for doubtful accounts, as well as professional fees and ongoing expenses as a public company.





Research and development expenses in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 121.8% to RMB29.6 million (US$4.1 million) from RMB13.3 million in the prior year period.

Loss from continuing operations was RMB191.9 million (US$26.8 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB50.7 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to the Company’s Shareholders and Non-GAAP Measures

Net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders in the first nine months of 2019 was RMB182.9 million (US$25.6 million) compared to RMB83.8 million in the prior year period. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share from continuing operations were both RMB0.62 (US$0.09) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB0.81 in the prior year period.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB82.4 million (US$11.5 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB4.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.28 (US$0.04) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RMB0.05 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB86.1 million (US$12.0 million) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to a loss of RMB1.0 million in the prior year period.

For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and adjusted EBITDA, please reference sections titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to range from approximately RMB180 million to RMB190 million, representing a year-over-year approximate decrease of 20.5% to 16.1%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.



Share Repurchase Program

On June 17, 2019, TuanChe announced that its board of directors had authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$20.0 million worth of the Company’s ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on June 17, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased 427,738 ADSs for approximately US$2.0 million under this program.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated quarterly financial information which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA as additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate its operating performance. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s consolidated results of operations in the same manner as its management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of the Company’s peer companies.

The Company defines adjusted net income/loss as net loss excluding the impact of fair value loss of warrant, share-based compensation expenses and impairment of investment. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss per share as adjusted net income/ loss divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net profit/loss excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, interest (expenses)/income, net, fair value loss of warrant, share-based compensation expenses and impairment of investment. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust for the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of the operational performance of the Company’s business and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance.

In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Interest income or expenses, depreciation and amortization, fair value loss of warrant , share-based compensation expenses and impairment of investment have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe’s online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

TUANCHE LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in thousands, except as noted)

As of, December 31,2018 September 30, 2019 RMB

Audited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 578,558 291,740 40,816 Accounts receivable, net 52,255 81,101 11,346 Prepayment and other current assets 68,819 206,074 28,831 Total current assets 699,632 578,915 80,993 Non‑current assets: Property, equipment and software, net 11,636 17,471 2,444 Long-term investments 4,390 7,994 1,118 Other non-current assets 10,267 9,897 1,385 Total non‑current assets 26,293 35,362 4,947 Total assets 725,925 614,277 85,940 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,996 7,342 1,027 Advances from customers 14,704 25,358 3,548 Salary and welfare benefits payable 48,835 44,304 6,198 Other taxes payable 16,974 23,108 3,233 Other current liabilities 36,426 27,245 3,812 Total current liabilities 123,935 127,357 17,818 Non‑current liabilities: Other non‑current liabilities - 2,330 326 Total non-current liabilities - 2,330 326 Total liabilities 123,935 129,687 18,144 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 166 166 24 Class B ordinary shares 35 35 5 Treasury stock - (47,888 ) (6,700 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,077,183 1,183,173 165,532 Accumulated deficit (468,026 ) (650,972 ) (91,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,368 ) 876 123 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company 601,990 485,390 67,909 Non-controlling interests - (800 ) (113 ) Total shareholders’ equity 601,990 484,590 67,796 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 725,925 614,277 85,940









TUANCHE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Continuing operations

Net revenues Offline Marketing Services: Auto shows 153,570 123,631 17,297 Special promotion events - 6,036 844 Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others 1,702 5,913 827 Total net revenues 155,272 135,580 18,968 Cost of revenues (46,217 ) (42,377 ) (5,929 ) Gross profit 109,055 93,203 13,039 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (119,494 ) (108,801 ) (15,222 ) General and administrative expenses (22,982 ) (25,049 ) (3,503 ) Research and development expenses (5,484 ) (12,182 ) (1,704 ) Total operating expenses (147,960 ) (146,032 ) (20,429 ) Loss from continuing operations (38,905 ) (52,829 ) (7,390 ) Other expenses: Interest (expenses)/income, net (308 ) 1,240 173 Exchange gain 725 515 72 Investment (loss)/income (246 ) 278 39 Change in fair value of warrant (338 ) - - Impairment of investment - - - Others, net (69 ) 3,320 465 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 ) Income tax expense - - - Net loss from continuing operations (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 ) Discontinued operations Gain from disposal of discontinued operations before income taxes - - - Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes - - - Income tax expense, net - - - Net loss from discontinued operations - - - Net loss (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 )





TUANCHE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Accretions to preferred shares redemption value (11,262 ) - - Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s shareholders (50,403 ) (46,757 ) (6,540 ) Net loss attributable to the NCI - (719 ) (101 ) Net loss (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 6,014 6,828 955 Total other comprehensive income 6,014 6,828 955 Total comprehensive loss (33,127 ) (40,648 ) (5,686 ) Accretions to preferred shares redemption value (11,262 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of the company (44,389 ) (39,929 ) (5,585 ) Non-controlling interests - (719 ) (101 ) Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s ordinary shareholders per share from continuing operations Basic (0.47 ) (0.16 ) (0.02 ) Diluted (0.47 ) (0.16 ) (0.02 ) Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s ordinary shareholders per share from discontinuing operations Basic - - - Diluted - - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 106,922,742 293,839,627 293,839,627 Diluted - continuing operations 106,922,742 293,839,627 293,839,627 Diluted - discontinuing operations - - -









TUANCHE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Continuing operations

Net revenues Offline Marketing Services: Auto shows 422,754 433,006 60,580 Special promotion events - 12,645 1,769 Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others 1,852 16,311 2,282 Total net revenues 424,606 461,962 64,631 Cost of revenues (120,271 ) (135,816 ) (19,001 ) Gross profit 304,335 326,146 45,630 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (287,167 ) (412,444 ) (57,703 ) General and administrative expenses (54,560 ) (76,051 ) (10,639 ) Research and development expenses (13,325 ) (29,554 ) (4,135 ) Total operating expenses (355,052 ) (518,049 ) (72,477 ) Loss from continuing operations (50,717 ) (191,903 ) (26,847 ) Other expenses: Interest (expenses)/income, net (3,180 ) 5,953 833 Exchange gain/ (loss) 1,218 (424 ) (59 ) Investment loss (46 ) (797 ) (111 ) Change in fair value of warrant (3,842 ) - - Impairment of investment - (1,000 ) (140 ) Others, net (214 ) 4,425 619 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (56,781 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 ) Income tax expense - - - Net loss from continuing operations (56,781 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 ) Discontinued operations Gain from disposal of discontinued operations before income taxes 771 - - Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (4,383 ) - - Income tax expense, net - - - Net loss from discontinued operations (3,612 ) - - Net loss (60,393 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 )





TUANCHE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Accretions to preferred shares redemption value (23,451 ) - - Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s shareholders (83,844 ) (182,946 ) (25,592 ) Net loss attributable to the NCI - (800 ) (113 ) Net loss (60,393 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 9,110 8,244 1,153 Total other comprehensive income 9,110 8,244 1,153 Total comprehensive loss (51,283 ) (175,502 ) (24,552 ) Accretions to preferred shares redemption value (23,451 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of the company (74,734 ) (174,702 ) (24,439 ) Non-controlling interests - (800 ) (113 ) Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s ordinary shareholders per share from continuing operations Basic (0.81 ) (0.62 ) (0.09 ) Diluted (0.81 ) (0.62 ) (0.09 ) Net loss attributable to the TuanChe Limited’s ordinary shareholders per share from discontinuing operations Basic (0.04 ) - - Diluted (0.04 ) - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 99,470,888 295,182,891 295,182,891 Diluted - continuing operations 99,470,888 295,182,891 295,182,891 Diluted - discontinuing operations 99,470,888 - -









TUANCHE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Net loss (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 ) Add ： Depreciation and amortization 323 944 132 Interest expense, net 308 - - Subtract： Interest income, net - 1,240 173 EBITDA (38,510 ) (47,772 ) (6,682 ) Add ： Fair value loss of warrant 338 - - Share-based compensation expenses 30,614 9,891 1,384 Impairment of investment - - - Adjusted EBITDA (7,558 ) (37,881 ) (5,298 ) Net loss (39,141 ) (47,476 ) (6,641 ) Add ： Fair value loss of warrant 338 - - Share-based compensation expenses 30,614 9,891 1,384 Impairment of investment - - - Adjusted net loss (8,189 ) (37,585 ) (5,257 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 106,922,742 293,839,627 293,839,627 Diluted 106,922,742 293,839,627 293,839,627 Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations Basic (0.08 ) (0.13 ) (0.02 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.13 ) (0.02 )

TUANCHE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB

Unaudited RMB

Unaudited US$

Unaudited Net loss (60,393 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 ) Add ： Depreciation and amortization 726 2,342 328 Interest expense, net 3,180 - - Subtract： Interest income, net - 5,953 833 EBITDA (56,487 ) (187,357 ) (26,210 ) Add ： Fair value loss of warrant 3,842 - - Share-based compensation expenses 51,627 100,300 14,032 Impairment of investment - 1,000 140 Adjusted EBITDA (1,018 ) (86,057 ) (12,038 ) Net loss (60,393 ) (183,746 ) (25,705 ) Add ： Fair value loss of warrant 3,842 - - Share-based compensation expenses 51,627 100,300 14,032 Impairment of investment - 1,000 140 Adjusted net loss (4,924 ) (82,446 ) (11,533 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 99,470,888 295,182,891 295,182,891 Diluted 99,470,888 295,182,891 295,182,891 Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations Basic (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 ) Diluted (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 )



