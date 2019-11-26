Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Is Now Ready To Analysis For Market Size, Segment, Share & Opportunity Forecast To 2025

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019



Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2019-2025



Report Summary

The need for great drinking experiences if you choose not to drink alcohol has been around a long time. It hasn’t just suddenly arisen with a new generation but probably in the past, consumers didn’t have such high expectations as they do now and just resign themselves to the limited choice available.

These drinks do not contain alcohol and act as a feasible alternative to alcohol, since they are more sophisticated and are a premium alternative to regular soft drinks.

Data by Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Metal Foils

Other

Data by Application

CSDs

Juices

RTD Tea And Coffee

Functional Drinks

Other

Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Beverage packaging provides product support, tampering resistance, and protection from the external environment to beverages. This packaging helps in the distribution of beverages in a secure manner among the value chain and decreases the chances of post-production damage.



Key Features

Non-alcoholic beer and sports

Non-alcoholic beer and breastfeeding

Non-alcoholic beer and anxiety and sleep

Non-alcoholic beer and cardiovascular biomarkers



Key Manufacturers

Amcor

Ball Corporation

BEMIS

Crown Holdings

O-I

Allied Glass

AptarGroup

Ardagh Group

Can Pack Group

CCL

CKS Packaging

Evergreen Packaging

Genpak

HUBER Packaging

Continued …

