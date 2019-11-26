Whisky Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Sale, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Whisky – Global Market SaLe, Demand, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

whiskeys is a much loved beverage globally. This alcohol is made by fermenting different types of grains like corn, rye, and barley. The carbohydrates in these grains are fermented to make alcohol and the beverages are aged in casks for multiple years before they are sold for consumption. The type of barrels used for aging, the distillation process and the fermentation process all make a difference in the final product. Many people like drinking whisky neat. Others can mix this with flavored drinks to make cocktails.

The global whisky market is driven by innovations in the industry. Distilleries are spending a lot of time and money in creating new blends and unique flavors and tastes. Newer spices are added and different grains are fermented to make a change in the final taste. The need for good quality alcohol in the hospitality industry is also driving this market. However, factors like restrictions on alcohol consumption and high alcohol taxes negatively affect the market’s growth.

The whiskey trends is affected by various market drivers that both provide opportunities and barriers to the market’s development. Quantitative and qualitative values like growth rate, CAGR, consumption, and production values, opportunities for growth and the competitive landscape of the key players are all identified too. This report gives crucial information about the market’s positioning in the coming years. It considers the years between 2014 and 2018 to be historical years and the years between 2019 and 2026 to be forecast periods.

Top Key Vendors:

Highwood Distilleries

Beam Suntory

Pernod Ricard

Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling

ABD

Shiva Distilleries

Campari

United Spirits

Asahi Breweries

Bacardi

Willett Distillery

Radico Khaitan

Barrel House Distilling

Boone County Distilling

Diageo

Alexandrion Grup Romania

Tilak Nagar

Constellation Spirits

Heaven Hill Distilleries

Brown-Forman

John Distilleries

Sazerac

Gruppo Campari

Michter's Distillery

Kirin Brewery

Boundary Oak Distillery

Distell

Market Segmentation:

Depending on the area where the whiskey sales statistics is distilled, there are different types of varieties available. Canadian whisky, Irish whisky, Scotch whisky, and American whisky are the common types that the report analyzes. The production capacity of these types of whiskies and their demand in the coming years are discussed thoroughly in the report. There are different channels through which the beverage bottles are sold. Bars and restaurants, supermarkets, online stores, mini markets, and liquor stores are the application areas included in the report. The demand each of these areas creates in the fore coming years are identified and mentioned too.

Regional Analysis:

Owing to the presence of a large number of distilleries in Europe, this region will play an important role in the whisky industry market’s growth. The demand for unique flavored beverages here will also boost the demand in this region. The North American market will also be a major region that will affect the market’s growth. Due to the fast developing economy and the population rise, Asia Pacific regions and countries like China, India, and Japan will show higher growth rate in the coming years. The micro markets in these regions and their scope for growth is also a part of the research’s study.

Industry News:

A couple from India became the first people in the country to order whisky bottles from the personal collection program of Jack Daniel’s. The barrel of whisky bottles come with their own customized taste, flavor, and characteristics and cost around USD 10,000.

